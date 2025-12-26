Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani dress up daughter Saraayah as ‘Miss Claus’ on Christmas, shares glimpse on Instagram

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made Christmas 2025 a truly special affair by celebrating it with their daughter, Saraayah. The actor couple took to Instagram to offer fans a glimpse into their baby girl’s first Christmas. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to Instagram on July 15 to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival.

Sidharth and Kiara celebrate Christmas with Saraayah

On Friday, Kiara and Sidharth took to Instagram to share a sweet peek into their Christmas celebrations, which appeared to be an intimate affair.

Kiara shared a close-up shot of baby Saraayah dressed in a plush red velvet outfit, delicately embroidered with the words “My First Christmas” in gold. The picture gave a glimpse of the little one, revealing only her tiny hands and chin.

Captioning the moment, Kiara wrote, “Merry Merry Christmas from my little Miss Claus.” The couple also gave fans a peek at their festive décor, sharing a photo of their Christmas tree adorned with red baubles personalised with the names ‘Sid’, ‘Kiara’ and ‘Saraayah’. The image and short video offering a glimpse of their Christmas tree were shared against the cheerful backdrop of Christmas carols.

Kiara Advani's Insta Story.

Christmas 2025 was a special milestone for Sidharth and Kiara, as it marked their first festive season after welcoming their daughter in July.

Kiara, Sidharth become parents

Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram on July 15 to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival. Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” Later, the couple requested photographers to avoid clicking pictures of their newborn.

Recently, Sidharth joined Barkha Dutt on stage for a conversation about his life and baby girl Saraayah during the We The Women festival in Mumbai. The actor gave a shout-out to his wife Kiara in the middle of the chat. Sidharth shared that giving his daughter a morning massage has now become a daily ritual. “That’s our routine, waking up with her stretching. Life has definitely changed for the better ever since I became a girl dad. She’s in her best phase right now. I have never lost so many arguments to someone who can’t speak. I realised that I am no longer the hero of the house; she’s the superstar,” the actor shared. The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. In 2021, they starred together in the war film Shershaah.