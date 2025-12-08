Kiara Advani makes first public appearance after welcoming daughter Saraayah with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani has popped back into public view this week. This is her first appearance since she and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, in July 2024. Kiara Advani resumes work after giving birth to daughter Saraayah (Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Kiara Advani's first appearance

The video, which quickly started bouncing around social media, shows Kiara walking out in Mumbai with the kind of relaxed, happy energy new parents recognise instantly. She flashed a quick smile at the paparazzi, looking unfazed by the cameras.

Her outfit was simple, breezy - an off-shoulder blue shirt, denim shorts, white sneakers - the kind of look that says she was not trying to make a fashion moment but still ended up doing it anyway.

Sidharth and Kiara announce their daughter's name

Fans have been waiting to see the couple again since last month, when Kiara and Sidharth revealed their daughter’s name through a joint Instagram post. They called her Saraayah, a name widely understood to mean “princess” or “noble lady.”

The picture showed the couple holding their baby’s tiny sock-covered feet in their palms. The message underneath read, “From our prayers to our arms. Our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah.”

Kiara and Sidharth had first announced the pregnancy back on February 28 with a pair of baby socks and the line, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.” They welcomed their daughter on July 15, writing, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. Sidharth and Kiara.”

What is next for the couple at work?

Kiara last appeared in War 2, and she is heading into a stacked year. She stars in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups alongside Yash and Nayanthara, and she is also locked in for Don 3 with Ranveer Singh - a major franchise move for her.

Sidharth was most recently seen in Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor, and he is next leading Vvan: Force of the Forest opposite Tamannaah Bhatia.