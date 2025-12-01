Sidharth Malhotra opens up about being a dad to baby Sarayaah for the first time: ‘I've never lost so many arguments…’

Nearly five months after welcoming their first child, Sidharth Malhotra has finally opened up about how fatherhood has changed him. The actor, who became a father to a baby girl with wife, Kiara Advani, in July this year, called this new chapter “life-altering” and filled with newfound respect for the strength of women. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani; baby Sarayaah

I have never lost so many arguments…’ At the We The Women Asia event in Mumbai, the actor spoke candidly about how stepping into fatherhood has reshaped his outlook on life. Talking about his daughter, Sarayaah, Sidharth shared, “I have never lost so many arguments to someone who can't speak! Sarayaah means princess of God. It is an exotic name, which comes from Hebrew. We announced it with a pair of white socks and filled it finally! We wanted to round it off.”

He also added, “My daughter being the superstar and my wife being the superhero. The process of just seeing Kiara through pregnancy and birth is an eye-opening experience for me. You know, men always talk about courage and grit and strength, but women actually demonstrate it when they become mothers. I have seen her during pregnancy, go through hormonal changes, physical changes and now she’s being a true superhero, taking care of Saraayah.”

Sidharth further revealed that life at home now runs on what he fondly calls a “hierarchy of love.” He said, “I am no longer the hero of the house — she is the superstar (his daughter Saraayah). My wife is the superhero.” He added that his baby girl has brought a sense of calm and purpose into his life, reminding him of what truly matters beyond work and fame.