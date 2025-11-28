Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra share first pic of baby girl, reveal her name; here's what it means

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, became parents to a baby girl earlier this year. The couple welcomed their daughter at the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on July 15 and announced her arrival a day later through a heartfelt Instagram post.

Months later, the couple has finally revealed their daughter’s name —Saraayah Malhotra. Kiara took to her Instagram account to share the announcement, writing, “From our prayers, to our arms🙏🏻

After their daughter's birth on July 15 2025, the couple had said, “We are so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full.” They further requested privacy, adding, “As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private.”

According to multiple baby naming websites, the name ‘Saraiyah’ is derived from the Hebrew name Sarai, which means “princess.” Sarai was the original name of Sarah in the Old Testament. The modern spelling Saraiyah began appearing in records around 2007 and has been associated with grace and divinity. Kiara and Sidharth, however, added their own touch by tweaking the spelling to Saraayah, making it a unique and personal name.

The post, featuring baby Saraayah's little feet against a green backdrop, instantly went viral, with celebrities and fans flooding the comments section with congratulations. Varun Dhawan dropped a string of heart emojis, while designer Manish Malhotra also reacted to the post with warm wishes.

Following their announcement, the couple sent pastel pink boxes of sweets to the paparazzi, thanking them for respecting their space.

Their journey together Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s love story began on the sets of Shershaah (2021), where Sidharth portrayed war hero Captain Vikram Batra, and Kiara played Dimple Cheema. Their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance, and after years of speculation, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2023.

With the arrival of baby Saraayah, the duo has now stepped into a brand new chapter of their lives.