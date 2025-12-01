Sidharth Malhotra jokes he’s already ‘losing conversations’ with baby girl Saraayah: ‘No longer the hero of the house’

Actor Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their baby girl, Saraayah, in July, and Sidharth is thoroughly enjoying his new role as a girl dad. He has candidly shared that he has already “lost” many conversations with her, even at a time when she can’t speak yet. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to Instagram on July 15 to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival.

Sidharth on being dad to baby girl

During the weekend, Sidharth joined Barkha Dutt on stage for a conversation about his life and baby girl Saraayah during the We The Women festival in Mumbai. The actor gave a shout-out to his wife Kiara in the middle of the chat.

Sidharth shared that giving his daughter a morning massage has now become a daily ritual. “That’s our routine, waking up with her stretching. Life has definitely changed for the better ever since I became a girl dad. She’s in her best phase right now. I have never lost so many arguments to someone who can’t speak. I realised that I am no longer the hero of the house; she’s the superstar,” the actor shared.

Talking about Kiara’s journey through pregnancy and childbirth, Sidharth shared, “Men always talk about courage, grit and strength. But women demonstrate all those when they become mothers. I saw her go through hormonal and physical changes during pregnancy, and then become the superhero that she is today. I am contributing in the little ways I can by changing diapers, clicking photos, and keeping a happy environment.”

During the chat, he was asked if sees himself becoming an overprotective parent. To this, Sidharth shared that it will depend on the journey that he has with his daughter.

Sidharth, Kiara welcome baby girl

Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram on July 15 to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival. Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” Later, the couple requested photographers to avoid clicking pictures of their newborn.

Last week, Kiara and Sidharth took to Instagram to reveal the name of their newborn daughter. They shared a picture of them holding the baby's tiny feet and wrote, "From our prayers, to our arms (folded hand emoji) our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra." The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. In 2021, they starred together in the war film Shershaah.