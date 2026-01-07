AI imagines 7 'Bollywood actresses in sci-fi fashion': Watch Deepika Padukone with rainbow hair, Kareena Kapoor in neon

The worlds of Bollywood glamour and futuristic tech have collided in a stunning new AI-generated series. Souvik, an AI artist and short film maker, known as Mr Hellrocker on social media, took to Instagram in October 2025 to share a video compilation titled: 'When Bollywood actresses go all sci-fi with their fashion'. Also read | AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor in chic streetwear; fans swoon over Vinod Khanna AI reimagines Bollywood’s biggest stars in high-octane sci-fi looks: From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. (Instagram/ mr.hellrocker)

AI as the new fashion designer

The compilation by Souvik highlighted the growing trend of using generative AI to push the boundaries of celebrity styling. By blending traditional Bollywood elegance with cyberpunk elements, the digital photoshoot allowed fans to see their favourite stars in wardrobes that they are yet to explore in real life. “It's like a runway from the future,” the artist shared in his caption, reflecting the seamless blend of haute couture and science fiction.

From rainbow-hued hair to tactical warrior gear, here is how AI reimagined Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and more:

Deepika Padukone

Embracing a high-octane vibe, Deepika was seen sporting a blunt bob with rainbow bangs. Her look featured a metallic one-shoulder crop top and glowing glow-stick bangles, anchored by bold neon yellow eyeliner.

Kareena Kapoor

The actor went full 'industrial utility' in a monochromatic neon-lime puffer tracksuit. Loaded with buckles and reflective safety strips, Kareena Kapoor's look was finished with clear-framed futuristic glasses and heavy silver chains.

Shraddha Kapoor

She channelled a sci-fi warrior reminiscent of Ghost in the Shell. Her ensemble included structured shoulder plates, a thigh-strapped holster for a futuristic weapon, and sharp, straight bangs.

Ananya Panday

A playful nod to 60s retro-futurism, Ananya Panday wore a silver metallic catsuit beneath a transparent PVC trench coat adorned with cherry prints.

Janhvi Kapoor

Leaning into functional tech-wear, Janhvi was styled in a blue cropped hoodie and cargo joggers featuring glowing light strips, set against a sprawling futuristic cityscape.

Mrunal Thakur

In a neo-disco twist, Mrunal slayed in a mirrored chrome corset and reflective lime-yellow trousers, topped off with statement platinum-blonde hair.

Esha Gupta

Representing minimalist-chic, Esha donned a teal latex dress with architectural wing shoulders and matching arm-guards.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.