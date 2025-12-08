Lionel Messi stuck in Inter Miami afterparty conga line led by David Beckham; fans joke ‘he’s been kidnapped’

Lionel Messi looks lost in David Beckham’s conga line.(X Images) During Inter Miami’s celebration, David Beckham led a conga line with players behind; a viral video shows Messi looking a bit awkward. Lionel Messi continued to make a massive impact at Inter Miami by leading them to their maiden MLS Cup triumph on Sunday. The Argentine legend produced his magic once again on the field and helped them with a couple of assists in the final against the Vancouver Whitecaps. When Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023, the club was languishing at the bottom of the league, but he didn't take much time to effect a turnaround, and so far, has helped them win four titles.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner concluded the playoffs with an impressive 15 goal contributions—six goals and nine assists—registering at least one goal or assist in each of Miami’s six postseason games, setting a new MLS record for goal involvement in a single season.

"Three years ago, I decided to come to MLS, and today we are MLS champions," Messi told reporters after the match. "We reached the semifinals of the (Concacaf) Champions Cup. Last year, we went out early in the league and were eliminated in the first round. This year, winning MLS was one of our main objectives.

"The team made a huge effort -- it was a very long year, with many matches and we were up to the task all season. This is the moment I had been waiting for, and that we, as a team, were waiting for. It's very beautiful for all of us. They deserved it."

Meanwhile, during the celebration party for Inter Miami's triumph, club co-owner and football legend David Beckham led the conga line, with the players following behind him. A video has gone viral on social media where Messi can be seen a bit awkward.

The final was high-octane, with Miami not at their fluent best but highly effective, seizing key chances to score three goals, while Vancouver, despite controlling possession, struggled to make a significant impact in front of the goal.

“When you give the ball to Lionel Messi…”: David Beckham

Beckham also praised Vancouver’s resilience and highlighted Lionel Messi’s influence as Inter Miami clinched a thrilling MLS Cup, crediting the team’s unity and consistency throughout the season.

"All credit to Vancouver, they played a great game and put us under a lot of pressure. After their goal they were on top of us. When you give the ball to Leo (Messi), he creates chances. The team stuck together, and they’ve done that all year," the former England captain said.