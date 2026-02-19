Kareena Kapoor recreates Julia Roberts' iconic Pretty Woman red gown look with dazzling ruby diamond necklace. Watch

Kareena Kapoor attended the star-studded The Honours red carpet event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India in Mumbai. For the occasion, Bebo slipped into a sensual red gown, which she styled with breathtaking jewellery and appropriate makeup. Let's decode her red carpet look. Kareena Kapoor wears a version of Julia Roberts' iconic red gown from Pretty Woman.

A chic and sexy vintage moment For the event, Kareena Kapoor was styled by Rhea Kapoor. Known for pulling out head-turning archival looks by iconic designers, this time too, Rhea and Kareena reached into the archives to pull out this sensual red dress – a vintage 1987 Vicky Tiel ruched gown. Moreover, this dress is a version of the iconic red gown which was worn by Julia Roberts in the movie Pretty Woman.

Diet Sabya shares exclusive snippets of Kareena getting ready in the chic ensemble and wrote: ‘Bebo (Kareena Kapoor) recreates the iconic Pretty Woman scene for us’. The caption read , “Nothing beats the original except when it is done by Kareena Kapoor Khan! Be fr [for real], she's an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment. Especially in this Vicky Tiel gown, which is the OG gown and the blueprint for the one worn by Julia.”