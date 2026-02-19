Kareena Kapoor recreates Julia Roberts' iconic Pretty Woman red gown look with dazzling ruby diamond necklace. Watch
At The Honours event in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor turned heads in a sensual vintage red gown by Vicky Tiel, complemented by a rub diamond necklace.
Kareena Kapoor attended the star-studded The Honours red carpet event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India in Mumbai. For the occasion, Bebo slipped into a sensual red gown, which she styled with breathtaking jewellery and appropriate makeup. Let's decode her red carpet look.
Also Read | Priyanka Chopra slips in pretty corset gown after slaying in gilded warrior Princess attire at The Bluff premiere party
A chic and sexy vintage moment
For the event, Kareena Kapoor was styled by Rhea Kapoor. Known for pulling out head-turning archival looks by iconic designers, this time too, Rhea and Kareena reached into the archives to pull out this sensual red dress – a vintage 1987 Vicky Tiel ruched gown. Moreover, this dress is a version of the iconic red gown which was worn by Julia Roberts in the movie Pretty Woman.
Diet Sabya shares exclusive snippets of Kareena getting ready in the chic ensemble and wrote: ‘Bebo (Kareena Kapoor) recreates the iconic Pretty Woman scene for us’. The caption read , “Nothing beats the original except when it is done by Kareena Kapoor Khan! Be fr [for real], she's an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment. Especially in this Vicky Tiel gown, which is the OG gown and the blueprint for the one worn by Julia.”
Decoding the Vicky Tiel archival look
The Vicky Tiel full-body length gown features a strapless sweetheart neckline that plunges to accentuate her decolletage. The pleated detailing on the bust creates a criss-cross section, while a corseted bodice accentuates her curves and hugs her figure like a second skin. Meanwhile, its structured boning and the cinched waistline add a sensual detail.
The chiffon skirt of the vintage gown cascades freely, grazing the red carpet. It also features a pleated design on the waist matching the bust, a gathered front, a relaxed silhouette, and a thigh-high slit on the front.
The styling
Kareena and Rhea chose to let the gown be the eye catcher at the red carpet event, choosing minimal yet beautiful jewels to accessorise it. She wore a breathtaking ruby and diamond-encrusted choker necklace along with a massive diamond ring on her hand. Stylish pumps rounded off her look.
As for makeup, Kareena opted for a striking yet soft look featuring feathered brows, muted pink-toned smoky eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter on the contours, glossy wine red-tinted lips, a winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes. For her silky straight tresses, she left them loose in a centre parting, letting them fall freely on her back.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.