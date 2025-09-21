Karisma Kapoor wishes ‘best sister’, Soha Ali Khan channels inner Bebo on Kareena Kapoor on her 45th birthday. Watch
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 45th birthday with heartfelt tributes from her sister Karisma Kapoor and sister-in-laws Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi.
Kareena Kapoor turned 45 today, and the beloved actor is being showered with love from fans, friends, and family. Leading the birthday tributes were Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, who took to Instagram to share touching throwback moments with the birthday girl.
Karisma, Soha share cute pictures for Kareena's birthday
Karisma posted a sweet old photo of the two sisters twinning in black outfits, with Kareena lovingly hugging her. Alongside the image, Karisma wrote: “Best sister, best friends and beyond. Happy birthday to my most precious sister. Love you mostest.”
Soha shared a fun video with Kareena where both of them pout and apply lisptick. She also shared beautiful glimpses of them from family functions. Soha wrote, “On your birthday - trying to channel my inner Bebo... love you ! @kareenakapoorkhan happy birthday to the ultimate glam queen and our forever inspiration!”
Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan’s sister, also joined in with a heartfelt tribute. Sharing a series of nostalgic pictures with Kareena, from family events to candid selfies, Saba celebrated the many memories they’ve shared over the years.
“Beboooo jaan. To ALL the moments we've shared… our traditional selfies together, the photos I’ve taken — you with Bhai, Ma, the kids, etc.”
She continued: “To the family occasions you complete… Eid, Diwali, birthdays, and more! Keep shining. You don't need a saree with glitz — it’s all about YOU! So proud! You totally rock! Here’s wishing you a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! See you soon. Lots of love. #Kareena #Birthday #Bhabi #Love.”
Meanwhile, cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also sent love Kareena’s way. Sharing a picture on her Instagram Story, she wrote:“Wishing my fave a very happy bday. Lots of love.”
Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s love story began on the sets of their 2008 film Tashan. After five years of dating, the couple tied the knot in 2012. They are now proud parents to two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Workwise, Kareena, who was last seen in Singham Again, is set to star in Meghna Gulzar's Daayara with Prithiviraj Sukumaran.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.