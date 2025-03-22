Janhvi Kapoor's boss babe look in a stylish suit to Malaika Arora's soft feminine energy; see the best-dressed celebs

Bollywood celebrities descended the red carpet at The Hollywood Reporter event last night. While the stars chose glamorous outfits to walk the red carpet, a few celebs stole the show with their impeccable sartorial choices. So, we decided to compile a list of all the best-dressed stars of the night, including Janhvi Kapoor, Diana Penty, Malaika Arora, and others. Let's take a look. Janhvi Kapoor, Diana Penty and Malaika Arora at an event last night.

Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: The best-dressed stars of the night

Diana Penty

Diana was undoubtedly among the best-dressed celebrities at The Hollywood Reporter event in Mumbai last night. The actor wore a mint green satin silk gown from the clothing label Anaya for the occasion. The tube dress features a plunging square neckline, soft pink-toned belts adorned on the torso and embellished with statement flowers, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a back slit. She styled the ensemble with matching pink satin heels, pearl earrings, loose tresses, and soft glam.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora embraced soft feminine energy at the awards night dressed in a gorgeous baby yellow gown from the LA-based clothing label Lovers and Friends. The one-shoulder silk-satin dress features a low neckline, a back cut-out, a side thigh-high slit, a cinched waist, and a figure-skimming silhouette. Malaika paired it with high heels, tear-drop earrings, a dainty bracelet, and rings. With her hair tied in a messy centre-parted bun, she chose soft glam, brown lip shade, and feathered brows to round off the makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor

Serving boss lady energy, Janhvi Kapoor wore an Alexander McQueen well-fitted ensemble for the red carpet event. The dark burgundy double-breasted blazer features red notch lapels, padded shoulders, front button closures, and full-length sleeves. She wore it with matching high-waisted flared pants. She styled the ensemble with a ruby-toned Loro Piana Bag, gold platform heels, diamond ear studs, loose tresses, and minimal glam.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari attended The Hollywood Reporter India’s Women in Entertainment event dressed in a chocolate brown Pankaj and Nidhi ensemble. She wore a strapless peplum blouse featuring a scalloped neckline, sequin embroidery, and a fitted silhouette. She completed the look with flared pants, a gorgeous necklace, matching earrings, rings, platform heels, plum red lips, flushed cheeks, sleek centre-parted loose locks, and feathered brows.

Jyotika

Actor Jyotika nailed the power suit style statement as she attended the red carpet event in a stylish pinstriped brown formal yet stylish suit set. The ensemble features a blazer with a notch lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and a relaxed silhouette. She styled it with a pinstriped blue tie, a white button-down shirt, and loose-fitted flared pants with a floor-sweeping hem length. She complemented the outfit with rings, berry-toned heels, a centre-parted sleek bun, earrings, and minimal glam.