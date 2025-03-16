Malaika Arora makes fans say ‘hot’ as she channels Catwoman in a body-hugging catsuit and boots

On March 15, Malaika Arora was captured by the paparazzi on the set of the dance reality TV show Hip Hop India season 2. The star chose a black leather catsuit for the shoot and channelled her inner Catwoman in the sultry body-hugging ensemble. Let's decode her outfit and what fans thought of it. Malaika Arora clicked on the sets of Hip Hop India season 2.

Malaika Arora channels Catwoman

The paparazzi videos show Malaika arriving at the Hip Hop India sets in Mumbai. The actor, dancer and TV show judge greeted the paps in the video and posed for them before leaving for the shoot. Fans loved her ensemble and showered her with compliments. One wrote, “She is ageing in reverse.” Another commented, “Straight outta a sci-fi flick, but make it fashion.” A comment said, “She is so damn hot 🔥.”

More details about her look

The black leather catsuit features a raised neckline, front zip closure reaching to the waist, and full-length sleeves with finger and thumb slots. The body-hugging silhouette adds a sultry aesthetic to the ensemble and looks like a second skin on Malaika.

The actor accessorised the ensemble with minimal yet striking additions, allowing the catsuit to be the star of the look. She chose statement silver drop hoop earrings and burgundy red knee-high leather boots featuring sky-high heels and a pointed front.

With her silky, straight tresses left loose in a centre parting, Malaika chose glittery nude eye shadow, double-cat eye winged eyeliner, darkened brows, a heavy coat of mascara on the lashes, matte nude brown lip shade, flushed cheeks, a dewy base, and glowing highlighter for the glam picks.

About Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is an actor, dancer, reality TV judge, and entrepreneur. The former VJ was married to Arbaaz Khan for nearly two decades before their divorce in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan Khan. She was also in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for several years, and recently, they broke up.