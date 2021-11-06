Sooryavanshi song Tip Tip: Katrina Kaif steps into Raveena Tandon's shoes, fans say she is ageing in reverse

Katrina Kaif has stepped into the shoes of Raveena Tandon for the recreation of hit song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani, in her latest release, Sooryavanshi. The actor is seen in a silver saree, dancing in rain and is joined by co-star Akshay Kumar.

Katrina also performs some famous dance steps of Raveena from the original number. She dances in rain in an empty amusement park as Akshay watches her from a distance. He joins her to dance in the rain before the two end up romancing in a car. The music video has been choreographed by Farah Khan.

Originally sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The latter has also modified some lyrics, originally written by Anand Bakshi. The original music by Viju Shah was a hit among the audiences.

Music lovers seem to have a mixed response to the new song. A fan wrote, “Its true that no one can match to Raveena's level because she is a legend. But Katrina gave her best and she slayed the dance and expressions have to say....loved the chemistry of Akshay and Katrina.” Another said, “This song never get old... Katrina is a good choice for this track.” One more said, “Seriously?? Age is just reversing for both of them!!!. That energy though.”

Akshay had danced alongside Raveena in the original song from their 1994 film, Mohra. Raveena is known for her sensuous dance steps in a yellow saree in the original.

Sooryavanshi released in theatres worldwide on November 5. The film opened to positive reviews and a good response at the ticket counters.

The Rohit Shetty film also includes a recreated version of Pav Dharia's Na Ja. Just like Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Na Ja has also been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.