Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn request fans to come to theatres for Sooryavanshi on November 5

Akshay Kumar, along with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, has invited cinelovers to come to the theatres once again. Their film Sooryavanshi is releasing in cinema halls this Diwali.

Akshay shared a video message on social platforms and wrote, “Interval hua khatam (the interval is over), now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas.”

Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas pic.twitter.com/JF2QE80Efp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2021

The video shows the three actors in an empty movie theatre as they give a message for their fans in Hindi. Akshay says, “Friends, do you remember this place? These four walls have seen many of your moods.” Ranveer adds, “They remember your laughter, your tears, your anger.” Akshay completes his message saying, “But no one had ever thought that just like our lives, our films will also have an interval.” Soon, Ajay also makes an entry and says, “But there's a saying - there is always a morning after a dark night.”

Changing the mood from gloomy to excitement, Akshay announces, “So we are back.” Ranveer adds, "Its enough of loneliness and silence. Now once again this theatre will come alive with the echo of claps because this Diwali 'aa rahi hai police (the police is coming)."

On Thursday, Sooryavanshi actor Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty stepped out for the promotions of the film. Katrina plays the female lead opposite Akshay in the film and was seen in a printed red lehenga.

Also read: Akshay Kumar shares PM Modi's long letter to him after mother's death: ‘My dear Akshay…'

The film, which was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatre shutdown across the country. It is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay's Singham and Singham Returns and Ranveer-starrer Simmba.