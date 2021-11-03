Katrina Kaif reminds us of her Kamli days as she dances with Akshay Kumar to Sooryavanshi song Najaa

The new Sooryavanshi song Najaa, a recreation of a hit number, is reminiscent of Katrina Kaif's Kamli days. The song features her and Akshay Kumar dancing at an airbase, having fun on a bike and riding on top of an SUV.

Pav Dharia also sang the reprised version of his hit song along with Nikhita, with music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

The music video shows Katrina in a black top and cargo pants, showing some impressive dance moves which remind us of her Kamli song from the 2013 film Dhoom 3. Akshay joins her in a black casual outfit and is seen riding a bike with Katrina sitting on the petrol tank while facing him. A golden helicopter also makes a slight appearance in the song.

Katrina and Akshay's fans loved the new song. Pav Dharia commented on the song on YouTube, “Akshay Kumar and Katrina dancing to my song...I can't believe this is real!!! Well done to the whole team...you guys did an amazing job! Legend says these two are ageing in reverse.”

A fan wrote on YouTube, “Wow Katrina looks so killer and background music so amazing.” Another said, “Katrina’s dance after ages the screen missed her she’s totally mesmerizing and the best female dancer in Bollywood she ate this and left no crumbs what a delight watching her.”

One viewer said that comparisons between the original and the recreation should be avoided and wrote, “Original song ka feel alag tha... Par iska apna swag hai.. Compare nahi krna chaiye (the original had a different feel but this one has its own swag, the two shouldn't be compared).”

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is slated to hit theatres a day after Diwali, on November 5. The film also has cameos by Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Singham. It has been shot in various parts of India, with one schedule also filmed in Bangkok.