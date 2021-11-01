KBC 13: As Akshay Kumar surprises Amitabh Bachchan with Yaaraana jacket, host reveals the true story behind it

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has recalled an incident when he had to wear a '220-watt jacket with a live wire' during the shoot of his film Yaarana (1981). In an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, along with director Rohit Shetty, will be the celebrity guests on Shaandaar Shukravaar.

In the KBC 13 episode, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty will play games with Amitabh Bachchan. Katrina will also dance with Amitabh to Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

During the episode, Akshay wore a jacket fitted with lights to perform to Sara Zamana from Yaarana. “Akshay went backstage and came back wearing a jacket with lights on it. Amitji noted that Akshay was wearing a battery-operated jacket. He recalled that during the shoot, he had to wear a 220-watt jacket with a live wire in it. He joked that while people felt he was dancing, he was getting shocks in reality,” Indian Express reported, quoting KBC director Arun Sheshkumar.

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty will promote their upcoming film Sooryavanshi on KBC 13. The movie is all set to release in the theatres on November 5. Directed by Rohit, the cop drama was originally slated to release in March last year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls.

Sooryavanshi is part of Rohit Shetty's cop-universe of movies. It began with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Singam and Singham Returns, then expanded with Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Ajay, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina will be playing the role of Akshay's wife in the film. The movie will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba).