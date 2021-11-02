Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘pet pe laat maar diya’ after dialogue battle with Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar laughs
KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘pet pe laat maar diya’ after dialogue battle with Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar laughs

  • Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: A new promo shows host Amitabh Bachchan engaging in a dialogue battle with Katrina Kaif. Watch what happened next.
Amitabh Bachchan will quiz Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in the upcoming celebrity episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 08:51 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

A new promo for the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been shared online by Sony Entertainment Television. It showed Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the hot seat while director Rohit Shetty sat on the sidelines.

In the video, Katrina and Amitabh Bachchan engaged in a dialogue battle as they recited his iconic lines from Agneepath, in which he introduced himself as Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. In the end, he applauded her and exclaimed, “Kya baat hai, madam! Humare pet pe laat maar diya hai (Wow, madam! You have stolen my bread and butter).” His comment left her and Akshay in splits.

This season of Kaun Banega Crorepati features celebrity guests every Friday. Previous guests include Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Pankaj Tripathi-Pratik Gandhi and Suniel Shetty-Jackie Shroff.

Currently, Akshay and Katrina are busy promoting their upcoming release, Sooryavanshi. The cop drama stars Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who joins forces with Ranveer Singh’s Simmba character Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and Ajay Devgn’s Singham character Inspector Bajirao Singham to foil a terror plot in Mumbai. Katrina plays a doctor in the film.

At the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi in March last year, co-producer Karan Johar said that the excitement for the film was unprecedented. “There is palpable excitement in the room. I don’t think in my years of producing and making films I have seen this level of energy for the release of a trailer and justifiably so, because this is a universe which Hindi cinema hasn’t seen,” he said.

Sooryavanshi is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film is set to hit the theatres this Diwali weekend (November 5).

