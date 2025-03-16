Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh look ready for some spy action in chic black outfits at airport. Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were clicked at the Mumbai airport after a long time. A paparazzi page shared a video of the couple on Instagram. The two greeted the paparazzi and held hands while posing as they clicked their pictures. Let's check out their airport looks. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose for paparazzi at the airport.

Also Read | Step inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's 7,000 square feet colonial-style bungalow turned studio in Chennai

Deepika and Ranveer spotted at Mumbai airport

On March 16, the paparazzi clicked Deepika and Ranveer at the Mumbai airport. The couple were clicked as they left the airport. Earlier this week, Deepika attended the Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton as their brand ambassador. At the airport, the couple were seen holding hands and posing for the cameras.

Ready for a spy action movie! What Deepika and Ranveer wore?

While Ranveer wore a black turtleneck top, pants and a long coat, Deepika complemented him in a simple, relaxed outfit. The couple looked ready to star in a spy-action movie in their all-black chic outfits.

Let's decode Deepika and Ranveer's airport outfits. Deepika's all-black airport look features a black button-down shirt with a relaxed fitting, which she wore under a matching crew-neck sweater. It has full-length sleeves, a drop-shoulder design, and an oversized fit. She completed the outfit by wearing matching black pants that feature a cinched hem, side pockets, and a baggy silhouette.

Deepika accessorised the ensemble with gold rings, black boots, dainty ear hoops, and stylish sunglasses from Louis Vuitton. With her hair tied in a centre-parted ponytail, she chose glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

As for Ranveer, the actor's all-black ensemble to twin with his wife features a crew-neck top with full-length sleeves. He wore it under a matching black long coat which comes with full-length sleeves, a back slit, padded shoulders, an open front, notch lapels, and buttons on both sides. He completed the airport look with black baggy pants, boots, a beanie, tinted sunglasses, and a rugged beard look.