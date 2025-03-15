Step inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's 7,000 square feet colonial-style bungalow turned studio in Chennai

Actor Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband, Vignesh Shivan, recently opened the doors of their elegantly renovated studio in a new interview with Architectural Digest (AD) India. The power couple turned a 7,000 square feet colonial-style bungalow into a home studio in Chennai. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan at their stunning home studio in Chennai. (Instagram/@archdigestindia)

Also Read | Inside the 12-seater Indian restaurant that landed on TIME's World’s Greatest Places list, booking opens once a month

Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Chennai studio

AD India shared pictures and a video of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's home studio on Instagram on March 15. The property has been refurbished by designer Nikhita Reddy of The Storey Collective and captures an old-world British charm with its modern rustic vibe, high-ceiling interiors, spacious rooms, and glass facades that allow ample sunlight to light up the space. Check out Nayanthara's studio here:

Earthy interiors

Another highlight from the couple's Chennai home studio is the earthy interiors complemented with tastefully selected traditional artefacts, wooden sculptures, rustic pieces, linen fabric, and rattan and teak wood furniture. Located in Venus Colony, a prime residential neighbourhood in Chennai, the bungalow also gives smooth views of the city.

Per AD, the house studio features a conference room, a cosy lounge space to host guests and parties, a large outdoor section to hang out, an outdoor backyard dining area, a living room to host visitors, bedrooms for their team, a meeting room, and separate spaces for Nayanthara and Vignesh to have their meetings.

What's next for Nayanthara on the work front?

Nayanthara has a string of upcoming projects. The actor will be seen next in S Sashikanth's Test, which also stars Siddharth and R Madhavan. She will also be seen in Mookuthi Amman 2, which is a sequel to Nayanthara’s hit 2020 film Mookuthi Amman. She also has Mahesh Narayanan's film with Mohanlal and Mammootty, a period-action drama Rakkayie.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9, 2022. The couple is parents to twin boys, Uyir and Ulag.