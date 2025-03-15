Inside the 12-seater Indian restaurant that landed on TIME's World’s Greatest Places list, booking opens once a month

TIME Magazine annually releases a list of the ‘World’s Greatest Places’; this year, for 2025, three Indian establishments have landed on the prestigious list- two hotels and one restaurant. The restaurant on the list - Papa's - pushes the boundaries of fine dining, making it an innovative establishment that earned a place on the list. Papa's restaurant is immersive, pushing boundaries of fine dining with their innovative dishes and setting.(IG/papasbombay)

A highly exclusive restaurant with 12-seater dining only, the establishment is helmed by executive chef Hussain Shahzad. It offers a high-end 13-course tasting menu, fusing traditional desi dishes with a global twist. Located in Bandra, TIME notes, it has become ‘one of the hottest tables in India within a year of opening’.

The restaurant's name, Papa's, is a homage to the late influential Indian-American chef Floyd Cardoz, the executive chef's mentor. Floyd was endearingly called ‘Papa,’ hence, the restaurant was named in his honour.

Reimagining exclusive fine dining

The exclusive style of 12 seats around the chef’s counter impressively bridges the traditional gap between chef and diner, creating an unforgettable experience. Moreover, seat availability is so limited that securing a reservation at Papa's is an achievement in itself. TIME revealed that the bookings open on the first of every month at 11 AM IST and are bagged within seconds.

Signature dishes

Another highlight of the restaurant is the premium 13-course tasting menu. The dining experience is far from passive, as the chef engages with diners and shares personal anecdotes.

Here are some of the dishes, as mentioned by TIMES:

Bugs Bunny: Wild rabbit meat marinated with weaver ants and grilled over charcoal.

Rasam with a twist: A classic South Indian broth infused with cured trout and watermelon.

Lamb Wellington, korma-style: A fusion of a British favourite with rich Indian flavours.

Char siu modak: Char siu(Chinese BBQ pork) shaped like modak.

Tuna-stuffed samosas: Classic Indian snack with tuna filling instead of potato.

Duck Biryani with khurchan (crunchy, toasted rice)

As for the location, the establishment is perched atop Veronica's sandwich shop in Bandra West, transforming an attic into a fine dining experience that redefines the boundaries of culinary innovation.

