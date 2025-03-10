Is your breakfast boring you? Switch things up with this unique but simple vermicelli idli recipe

Breakfast IS the most important meal of the day. Now it's a real bummer if you feel absolutely nothing, or worse, distaste towards your first bites. Now sticking to a routine to make things easier on the prep front is all well and good but everybody deserves to jump out of bed on an average weekday, excited about digging into a not so average brekky. This vermicelli idli recipe is not only healthy, but comes together rather quickly and is an absolute delight to chomp on! The only thing you need to be careful about is not going overboard with it, in one sitting — just to keep the calories in check. Let's get to the deets! This vermicelli idli recipe will get you excited for breakfast(Photos: Pinterest, Cooking from Heart)

Vermicelli idli

Ingredients: For idli batter — rava or sooji - 1 cup, oil - 1tsp, vermicelli - 1/2 cup, curd - 1 cup, finely chopped coriander leaves - 2tsps, salt to taste, water - 1/2 cup, baking soda - 1/2tsp; for tempering — oil - 2tsps, mustard seeds - 1tsp, urad dal - 1/2tsp, chana dal - 1/2tsp, hing - a pinch, finely chopped green chilli - 1, finely chopped ginger - 1 inch, curry leaves, haldi - 1/2tsp; other ingredients — oil to grease plate - 1tsp, cashews - 15

Method: Dry roast the rava on low heat until it becomes fragrant and take off heat. Roast the vermicelli with a teaspoon of oil until it crisps up and turns a light golden brown. Add the curd to the mixture. Keep the tempering ready by heating oil and adding mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, and hing. Toss in the green chilies, ginger, and curry leaves. Add turmeric and sauté until it starts spluttering. Pour this tempering into the same bowl. Mix in coriander leaves, salt, and stir well. Add water as needed and mix. Allow the batter to rest for 20 minutes. Just before steaming, add a pinch of baking soda and stir well until the batter becomes frothy. Immediately pour the batter into the idli plate — do this without letting the mixture rest. Each batch must be steamed for 8-10 minutes on medium heat. These are delicious as is, but serving them with sambhar and coconut chutney will make for a complete meal.

(recipe from Hebbar's Kitchen)

Are you going to be whipping up these vermicelli idlis for brekky tomorrow?