Internet gushes over Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun as she shares how ‘sweet’ Anushka Shetty told her not to eat junk food

After the OTT release of Dhurandhar, a throwback video of Sara has now surfaced on X. In the video, where she was seen speaking to IndiaGlitz, Sara talked about her experience of working with Anushka in the film and said, “She is amazing, and good to me. She was taking care of my food and always told me, ‘You should good things. Not bad things. Don’t eat junk food!' Then I said, ‘Okay I will not eat!’”

Actor Sara Arjun earned praise for her performance in the spy thriller Dhurandhar. The actor has been working in films from a young age. In Deiva Thirumagal, she played the role of Nila, the young daughter of Vikram's character, while Anushka Shetty played a pivotal role as a lawyer, referred to by Sara as ‘didi’ (elder sister).

She added, “You can see I am very slim and she told me you should be some fat! I said I want to be slimmer! Anushka didi is also very sweet and good and sweet and good!” Fans reacted with red heart emoticons to the post and shared how cute Sara looked as a child actor, praising her co-stars so sweetly.

Some of the other films in which Sara acted as a child include Ek Thi Daayan, Jai Ho, Chithirayil Nilachoru, and Saivam.