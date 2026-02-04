Internet gushes over Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun as she shares how ‘sweet’ Anushka Shetty told her not to eat junk food
Sara Arjun and Anushka Shetty starred together in the critically acclaimed 2011 Tamil drama film Deiva Thirumagal. Check out her cute throwback video.
Actor Sara Arjun earned praise for her performance in the spy thriller Dhurandhar. The actor has been working in films from a young age. In Deiva Thirumagal, she played the role of Nila, the young daughter of Vikram's character, while Anushka Shetty played a pivotal role as a lawyer, referred to by Sara as ‘didi’ (elder sister).
What Sara said about Anushka Shetty
After the OTT release of Dhurandhar, a throwback video of Sara has now surfaced on X. In the video, where she was seen speaking to IndiaGlitz, Sara talked about her experience of working with Anushka in the film and said, “She is amazing, and good to me. She was taking care of my food and always told me, ‘You should good things. Not bad things. Don’t eat junk food!' Then I said, ‘Okay I will not eat!’”
She added, “You can see I am very slim and she told me you should be some fat! I said I want to be slimmer! Anushka didi is also very sweet and good and sweet and good!” Fans reacted with red heart emoticons to the post and shared how cute Sara looked as a child actor, praising her co-stars so sweetly.
Some of the other films in which Sara acted as a child include Ek Thi Daayan, Jai Ho, Chithirayil Nilachoru, and Saivam.
About Dhurandhar
Sara played the role of Yalina in Dhurandhar. Her character gets married to Ranveer Singh's Hamza and plays a key role in the second half of the film. Dhurandhar has been a blockbuster at the box office since it released in theatres on December 5 last year. The action spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025, and grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The second part will be released in theatres in March 2026.
