Fitness influencer who lost 40 kg in 5 months reveals the simple ‘repeat-meal diet plan’ she followed for weight loss

It is common knowledge that following the right diet has an important role to play in the weight loss journey. However, it is easier said than done, as sustainably maintaining a calorie deficit often becomes a challenge. Eating easy, protein-rich meals helped Sharon Rodrigues meet her weight loss goal. (@sharonrodriguesx/Instagram)

According to Sharon Rodrigues, a fitness influencer who lost 40kg in five months, it is not fancy or extreme diets that ultimately work. Instead, it is all about simple meals that provide the necessary nutrients and keep one full.

Taking to Instagram on March 5, Sharon shared her personal meal plan that she followed to achieve her weight loss target. The whole point, she believes, is to have meals “that are easy to make, easy to track and easy to repeat.”

“Fat loss does not mean starving yourself,” shared Sharon. “It just means building meals around protein and keeping things simple enough that you can do it every single day.”