Fitness influencer who lost 40 kg in 5 months reveals the simple ‘repeat-meal diet plan’ she followed for weight loss
Sharon Rodrigues believes eating healthy is not about the extremes; eating nutritious yet tasty food helps one sustain the weight loss progress.
It is common knowledge that following the right diet has an important role to play in the weight loss journey. However, it is easier said than done, as sustainably maintaining a calorie deficit often becomes a challenge.
According to Sharon Rodrigues, a fitness influencer who lost 40kg in five months, it is not fancy or extreme diets that ultimately work. Instead, it is all about simple meals that provide the necessary nutrients and keep one full.
Also Read | Does eating fast make you fat? Fortis bariatric surgeon shares 2 easy hacks to slow down: Smell your food…
Taking to Instagram on March 5, Sharon shared her personal meal plan that she followed to achieve her weight loss target. The whole point, she believes, is to have meals “that are easy to make, easy to track and easy to repeat.”
“Fat loss does not mean starving yourself,” shared Sharon. “It just means building meals around protein and keeping things simple enough that you can do it every single day.”
Her meal plans, along with specific diet-based alternatives, are presented as follows.
Breakfast (by 12pm)
Recipe: Overnight Protein Oats
- 40g oats
- 150g high-protein yoghurt
- 80g blueberries
- Water or almond milk to soak
- Honey
- Chia, flax meal, seed mix
The filling breakfast has approximately 350 calories, and is loaded with 30 to 35 grams of protein, 45 grams of carbohydrates, and six to eight grams of fat. According to Sharon, it cuts cravings, tastes like dessert and keeps one full for four to five hours.
Vegetarian alternative: Greek yoghurt protein bowl
Egg-based alternative: 3 egg veggie omelette + Greek yoghurt
Non-vegetarian alternative: Protein smoothie (whey + berries + yoghurt)
Vegan alternative: Protein oats with vegan protein powder
Dinner (by 6pm)
Recipe: High-Protein Chicken Salad
- 200-220g grilled chicken breast
- Mixed salad greens
- Cucumber, tomatoes
- 1/2 avocado
- Sometimes a small Babybel
- Mayonnaise of choice
The simple lunch provides approximately 550 to 600 calories, and includes moderate carbohydrates and fats and between 65 to 70 grams of protein.
Vegetarian alternative: Paneer salad bowl (200g paneer + salad greens) or Tofu quinoa salad
Egg-based alternative: Egg salad bowl (4 eggs + greens + avocado) or Egg white scramble bowl
Non-vegetarian alternative: Grilled salmon salad bowl or Lean turkey salad bowl
Vegan alternative: Tofu and chickpea salad bowl or Tempeh salad bowl
Dessert
When it comes to fat loss, it is not about cutting off dessert completely, but getting smarter with it, shared Sharon. She recommended two desserts that can be taken in rotation, both providing around 180 to 220 calories and 30 grams of protein. They are:
- Grenade protein bar
- Homemade protein brownies
Supplements
Sharon also listed out the supplements she takes along with her diet every day. They include:
- Pre-workout, first thing in the morning
- Lean protein shake once a day (usually post-workout, provides 120 calories and 24 to 25 grams of protein)
- Coffee twice daily (sugar-free)
- Tea first thing in the morning (honey, lemon, ginger, cinnamon, hot water)
Guidelines to follow through the diet
- Make the easiest food possible and make sure it tastes good. If it's hard, you won't stick to it.
- Make sure everything you eat is high in protein. That's non-negotiable.
- Always have healthy food available around you so you never get starving and make impulsive choices.
- Eat when you're hungry. Ignoring hunger just leads to overeating later.
- Meal prep so life is easier, and you're not wasting time deciding what to eat.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.