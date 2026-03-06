Does eating fast make you fat? Fortis bariatric surgeon shares 2 easy hacks to slow down: Smell your food…
Are you always in a hurry to finish your meal? Check out these 2 doctor-approved hacks that help slow down your eating pace.
Do you frequently scarf down your food? The reasons may vary. You might be running late in the morning, rushing through a work break, stress-eating during a hectic day, dealing with tough emotions after a breakup, eating a lot for distraction's sake, or simply finding the food too delicious to slow down. But can this habit actually put you at risk of weight gain?
ALSO READ: Fortis bariatric surgeon warns protein bars and snacks are harmful to health: ‘Can worsen sensitive stomach…’
We have asked Dr Hrishikesh Salgaonkar, consultant-bariatric and laparoscopic surgery at Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai, who explained whether the pace of eating really matters. Often, weight gain is viewed mainly through the lens of food type, like junk food with high saturated fats, along with quantity. But this emerging concern of the pace of eating tries to understand the association between health and how quickly a person finishes their food.
What happens in your body when you eat quickly?
The surgeon explained a built-in system that tells us when we have had enough to eat, but it does not work instantly. There is a natural delay between eating and the brain recognising that the stomach is full. This delay is instrumental in how much food one eats during a meal.
Dr Salgaonkar described the internal process, “We know that the human gut-brain axis works with quite a delay, usually taking almost twenty minutes for satiety hormones such as PYY and CCK to get to the hypothalamus. So, when you eat a high-calorie meal in less than ten minutes, your body tends to ignore its natural ‘stop’ signal.”
What are the consequences? He revealed that you end up accidentally eating a lot more than the body actually needs before you even feel full.
Why are you at risk of weight gain from eating fast?
Here's where it gets interesting. The surgeon attributed weight gain to something called the ‘processing paradox’, which is one of the primary reasons behind weight gain. It refers to a certain contradiction. The surgeon elaborated, "The contradiction between your desire to eat healthy food and the high consumption of ultra-processed food due to convenience, taste, cravings or cost.”
This means when people want to eat healthy foods, they often crave ultra-processed foods. There are many reasons for this, from being quick and tasty, to being cheap and convenient. Now these foods are usually soft and easy to eat quickly, so people consume them faster and in larger amounts without noticing. So fast eating generally happens with ultra-processed foods, which can make it easier to overeat and eventually cause weight gain.
Fast eating also increases sudden blood sugar spikes. The surgeon described, “You eat calories at a rate that’s often three times faster than eating whole foods, causing quick, sharp jumps in blood sugar and insulin.”
How to prevent: 2 easy hacks
How do you slow down your eating pace? It is not rocket science and is actually quite simple. The surgeon recommended two hacks. First is to take a few seconds of your meal to look and smell your food. Dr Salgaonkar recommended taking out thirty seconds. It is helpful as it prepares your nervous system and, as per the surgeon, signals your body to start releasing digestive enzymes even before you take a bite. It also aids in coming around the gut-brain delay.
The second hack deals with chewing better. Often when you are eating fast, you don't chew that well, which is one of the root problems. The surgeon recommended chewing each mouthful about thirty times and putting your utensils down on the table between bites. He reasoned, “This lets the stomach's stretch receptors send signals to the brain as it happens.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.