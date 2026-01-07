Fortis bariatric surgeon warns protein bars and snacks are harmful to health: ‘Can worsen sensitive stomach…’

Anything labelled ‘protein’ is automatically seen as healthy. With the growing discussions around protein intake's importance, it is not unusual to see the hype around this macronutrient. But there's a fine line here. Protein snacks, from bars and yoghurts to biscuits, shakes and chips, have now become the poster child of the health food trend. But in reality, how healthy are they truly? Are there any lurking threats that consumers turn overlook? Be careful of your protein bars and judiciously consume them. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Fitness coach shares 6 ‘high-protein’ foods which actually fall short of meeting your daily protein needs

To get a better and clearer perspective on the real health value of protein-added snacks and foods, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Hrishikesh Salgaonkar, Consultant Bariatric, Robotic and Minimal Invasive Surgeon, Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai, who actually shared a grim reality check.

Why are protein snacks unhealthy?

There are many red flags with your favourite protein snacks. Dr Salgaonkar pointed out that they are not as beneficial as they contain major health offenders such as added sugars, artificial sweeteners and preservatives. So it is high time you dethrone packaged protein snacks from the pedestal of clean and healthy foods, as they too, are detrimental to your health when consumed regularly.

Alongside protein, fibre is also gaining a lot of traction on social media and in wellness discourse. But, added fibre in these packaged foods can come with its own set of risks as well.



The surgeon elaborated, “ Many are often packed with isolated fibres and sugars that don’t digest well and undergo fermentation, leading to bloating, gas or diarrhoea. Ingredients such as Maltitol and Chicory root fibre can worsen sensitive stomach.”

Next comes the gimmick of free sugars. Many protein snacks contain added sugars, known as free sugars, rather than naturally occurring ones. The surgeon noted that they make the food very calorie-dense, and can increase weight gain and diabetes risks. He also elaborated how it impacts the gut, “Free sugars also affect gut microbiota leading to chronic inflammation and reduced immune-regulatory properties, which can cause metabolic disorders or inflammatory bowel diseases.”

Lastly, there are additives such as sweeteners, emulsifiers, preservatives, sodium, saturated fats, which the surgeon reminded us are ultra-processed and cause chronic inflammation and metabolic disorders.

How to have protein naturally?

Try to get protein from whole foods, not from packaged ones. (Unsplash)

Despite all the concerns with protein snacks, hitting the protein intake is still essential. But here's the real deal: the source matters. Dr Hrishikesh Salgaonkar shared that one should try to eat whole foods. He named a few: dal, beans, curd, paneer, eggs, fish, nuts, seeds and lean meats. They stand out because of their robust and natural nutritional profile containing fibre, vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds that support metabolic health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.