From tomatoes to jalapenos and fruits, grating frozen fruits, veggies are the next big food trend on Instagram

The trends coming out of social media are a dime a dozen with all seemingly more outrageously quirky than the next. From whipping honey, and serving coffee in a chocolate cup that has to be cracked to mixing olive oil and maple syrup to make a caramel, food-related hacks are a-plenty. Recently, food influencers have been freezing and grating fruits, vegetables and even different types of chillies. Add shaved watermelon to yoghurt(instagram)

Have a fruity fun

Food content creator Frankie Gaw can be credited with popularising this grated frozen fruit trend. He created a trio of dishes including frozen strawberries, apples, and a mixture of citrus fruits that included oranges, blood oranges and lemons. The ingredients that took it to the next level were the additions of toppings like crushed peanuts, black sesame seeds, maple syrup, Nutella, etc.

Add shaved watermelon to a bowl of yoghurt (Instagram)

This makes for a healthy sweet treat that will keep your mid-afternoon dessert pangs at bay. You can also have it for breakfast by adding the frozen fruit as a topping to your yoghurt parfaits, granola or açai bowls. Create a breakfast cereal by first spreading your thick yoghurt in a bowl, grate the fruit of your choice and top it with flakes coconuts, nuts and seeds, oats, along with crushed graham crackers or granola.

A spicy twang

Grate a frozen jalapeno over fluffy scrambled eggs on toast(instagram)

Another ingredient making spicy waves online is jalapenos, which are mainly found in Mexico. Influencer Alexa Santos shared a video showing how she uses this frozen spice in her meals. She added it to her fluffy scrambled eggs for a spicy kick. It can also be used on pizzas, sandwiches or on open-faced toasties and the ever-popular Avocado toasts. A little bit of the grated chilli can go a long way to adding an oomph to an otherwise bland dish.

Go for tomatoes

While the debate about whether a tomato is a fruit or vegetable can still cause a tizzy, it is delicious either way. A Caprese salad, made of mozzarella and tomato slices, is classic. Instead of slicing up the tomatoes, grate it over the mozzarella instead.

Tomato Carpaccio(instagram)

Carpaccio is an Italian appetizer made from thinly sliced raw meat drizzled with lemon juice and olive oil. It can also be made with fish as well. However, if you are looking to make it for vegetarians or vegans, tomatoes make for a worthy substitute. Add a ball of burrata over a bed of halved cherry tomatoes and amp up the flavour by grating a tomato over it.