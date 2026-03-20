Paediatric neurologist warns if your child is at risk of epilepsy, shares how to recognise

Childhood is a period of growth, and during this time, children can be vulnerable. Since parents may sometimes miss subtle signs, given that children are so active and constantly exploring, it is essential to stay observant and intervene before conditions worsen.Epilepsy is one such condition, because its early signs can be subtle and easily mistaken for normal childhood behaviour.



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Dr Deepthi K, consultant- paediatric neurologist at Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, shared with HT Lifestyle why paediatric epilepsy occurs and how it can be recognised early.



What is paediatric epilepsy? Epilepsy is a condition which is neurological in nature, and as per Dr Deepthi, occurs when abnormal electrical signals cause a seizure. But she explained that not all seizures are epilepsy. “A child is usually diagnosed with epilepsy only after two or more unprovoked seizures that occur at different times,” she added. The neurologist also clarified that it is not contagious and not a mental illness, dispelling critical myths. Paediatric epilepsy is the one that refers to epilepsy that begins in infancy, childhood, or adolescence.

Some of the possible causes, as outlined by the doctor, include genetic factors, differences in brain development before birth, birth-related complications such as lack of oxygen, brain infections like meningitis or encephalitis, head injuries, and metabolic or developmental conditions.