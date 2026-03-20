Paediatric neurologist warns if your child is at risk of epilepsy, shares how to recognise
If your child is suddenly falling or showing unusual behaviours, it may indicate paediatric epilepsy. Find out what the signs are.
Childhood is a period of growth, and during this time, children can be vulnerable. Since parents may sometimes miss subtle signs, given that children are so active and constantly exploring, it is essential to stay observant and intervene before conditions worsen.Epilepsy is one such condition, because its early signs can be subtle and easily mistaken for normal childhood behaviour.
ALSO READ:Toddler to teenager: Know how excessive screen time can slow children’s growth and development
Dr Deepthi K, consultant- paediatric neurologist at Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, shared with HT Lifestyle why paediatric epilepsy occurs and how it can be recognised early.
What is paediatric epilepsy?
Epilepsy is a condition which is neurological in nature, and as per Dr Deepthi, occurs when abnormal electrical signals cause a seizure. But she explained that not all seizures are epilepsy. “A child is usually diagnosed with epilepsy only after two or more unprovoked seizures that occur at different times,” she added. The neurologist also clarified that it is not contagious and not a mental illness, dispelling critical myths. Paediatric epilepsy is the one that refers to epilepsy that begins in infancy, childhood, or adolescence.
Some of the possible causes, as outlined by the doctor, include genetic factors, differences in brain development before birth, birth-related complications such as lack of oxygen, brain infections like meningitis or encephalitis, head injuries, and metabolic or developmental conditions.
How to recognise paediatric epilepsy?
When trying to identify seizures, the neurologist explained that they are not all the same and are not just about the dramatic shaking as often imagined. She remarked, “In reality, seizures can look very different, especially in children.”
Here are some of the signs to identify:
- Staring spells, where the child appears to daydream and does not respond.
- Sudden jerking movements of arms or legs.
- Loss of awareness, confusion, or unusual behaviours.
- Sudden falls or loss of muscle tone.
- Rhythmic shaking of the body with loss of consciousness.
Regarding duration, she stated that seizures can vary; some last only a few seconds, while others may continue for several minutes. After a seizure, a child may feel tired, confused, or emotional. Because some seizures can be subtle, they are often mistaken for behavioural issues such as clumsiness or attention problems.
What to do if your child has a seizure
Dr Deepthi shared a few steps on what to do if your child has a seizure:
- Stay calm and note the time
- Gently place the child on their side
- Clear the area of sharp or hard objects
- Loosen tight clothing around the neck
- Do not put anything in the child’s mouth
- Do not restrain the movements
The doctor warned that emergency services should be called if a seizure lasts longer than 5 minutes, if the child has difficulty breathing afterwards, if another seizure starts immediately, or if the child is injured.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.