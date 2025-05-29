It's not just seizures: Doctor shares 9 lesser-known symptoms of epilepsy

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological disorder characterised by recurrent seizures. While seizures are the most recognisable symptom, early signs of epilepsy can often present in more subtle ways, making early detection crucial for effective management. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Kandraju Sai Satish, consultant neurologist and epileptologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad said, “Epilepsy doesn’t always cause visible seizures. Early signs can be confusing and may look like behavioural or psychological problems.” Also read | Epilepsy: Causes, risks and tips to live seizure-free Early signs of epilepsy can be confusing.(Unsplash)

1. Blank stares mistaken for daydreaming:

Absence seizures are brief and typically involve sudden staring spells lasting a few seconds. Common in children but seen in adults too, these episodes can be misread as being inattentive.

2. Sudden confusion or memory gaps:

Short-term memory lapses, forgetting what one was doing or losing track mid-conversation which may indicate seizure activity, especially in temporal lobe epilepsy.

3. Unusual sensory experiences:

Sensations like tingling, or odd smells and tastes before an episode may signal focal seizures. This is a kind of seizures known as auras, are often early warning signs.

4. Involuntary repetitive movements:

Lip-smacking, excessive blinking, or hand wringing during unawareness could be automatisms, minor seizures that many dismiss as habits or tics.

5. Disrupted sleep patterns:

People with undiagnosed epilepsy may experience sudden nighttime awakenings with limb jerking or unexplained exhaustion despite adequate sleep. These symptoms are often mistaken for common sleep disorders. Also read | Epilepsy and seizures: Know myths vs. facts; doctor explains

6. Unexplained mood swings:

Sudden irritability, depression, or anxiety, especially when disproportionate to life circumstances, may be seizure-related, particularly in frontal or temporal lobe epilepsy.

7. Loss of awareness in the middle of activities:

Some patients continue speaking or performing tasks but are unaware of their surroundings during partial seizures. These are often mistaken for zoning out.

8. Visual or auditory disturbances:

Flashing lights, ringing, or hearing voices without a source may be linked to seizure activity rather than psychiatric illness.

9. Sudden, unexplained falls:

Atonic seizures, or drop attacks, cause abrupt loss of muscle tone, leading to sudden collapses. These episodes are brief, and the individual recovers quickly.

“If these signs appear, especially recurrently, consult a neurologist. Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve long-term outcomes in epilepsy,” added Dr. Kandraju Sai Satish. Also read | Epilepsy in children: What are common causes, triggers, first-aid, diet? Here's how to manage life with zilch seizures

