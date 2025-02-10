Epilepsy in children: What are common causes, triggers, first-aid, diet? Here's how to manage life with zilch seizures

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder structured into syndromes. This chronic non-communicable brain ailment can affect people of all ages and can be developed at any time of their life. Our brains sense and command our bodies using electrical messages. Twitching arms and legs, body rigidity and loss of consciousness are some of the symptoms of epilepsy. Most seizures are not a crisis and stop within a short while on their own. Also read | Epilepsy: Causes, risks and tips to live seizure-free Experts say around 80 percent children outgrow epilepsy by the time they turn 18 years of age. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Experts say around 80 percent children outgrow epilepsy by the time they turn 18 years of age. Unregulated brain activity creates problems with concentration, attention and processing information in children. They have impulse control issues leading to aggressive behaviour.

Dr Sayli Bidkar, consultant, paediatric neurology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, states the causes and first aid:

⦿ Perinatal brain injury, such as hypoxia during delivery due to difficult labour.

⦿ Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) immediately after birth can lead to hypoglycemic brain injuries.

⦿Prematurity-associated intraventricular hemorrhage or periventricular leukomalacia can also result in long-term complications, leading to remote symptomatic epilepsy.

⦿ Children who suffer from brain fever, also known as meningitis, may develop epilepsy.

⦿ Head injuries or traumatic brain injuries are other common causes of epilepsy in children.

⦿ Structural abnormalities in brain development.

⦿ Conditions like lissencephaly (where brain convolutions are not well-formed) and microgyria (abnormally small brain folds) are examples of such abnormalities.

⦿ A family history of epilepsy may indicate a genetic cause.

If you see someone experiencing a seizure, stay with the patient until the seizure subsides. (Representative picture: Freepik)

First aid for seizures

If you see someone experiencing an active seizure, follow these steps:

• Do not panic; stay calm

• Ensure the patient’s safety by removing any dangerous objects nearby

• Loosen any tight clothing, such as a collar, and place a soft pillow under their head

• Turn the patient to their side (either left lateral or right lateral position) to prevent choking

• Do not restrain the patient or try to stop their movements

• Do not put anything in their mouth or give them anything orally

• Stay with the patient until the seizure subsides

Diet to follow

Making dietary therapy is a vital and underutilized tool in the fight against childhood epilepsy. Research shows that dietary therapy— especially the Ketogenic Diet (KD)—offers a ray of hope, transforming the lives of children and their families. Dr Vishal Chafale, consultant, interventional neurology, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, suggests, “Children on these diets can enjoy almond flour dosas, paneer bhurji, coconut ladoos, and egg-based dishes, ensuring both compliance and nutritional adequacy. However, sticking to the diet requires commitment, patience, and medical supervision. Pediatric neurologists and dietitians must closely monitor the child’s growth, nutritional balance, kidney function, and overall health to prevent deficiencies or side effects such as constipation, acidosis, or micronutrient imbalances.”

Triggers that you should be aware of

⦿ Excitement – anything that disrupts normal link between nerve cells in the brain.

⦿ Hormonal changes like attaining puberty can bring about changes in seizure episodes.

⦿ Flickering or flashes of lights can trigger but that is more prevalent in children and mostly gets resolved as they turn into adults.

⦿ Dehydration, lack of sleep, and not eating on time.

⦿ Missed medications.

Say ‘no’ to these

⦿ Sweets, sugary foods, carbonated drinks, chocolate, tea or coffee may abruptly alter the body’s metabolism to offset seizures.

⦿ Unexpected change in temperature like hot baths or very hot weather.

⦿ Luminescent screens, television, flash lights.

⦿ Ascending and descending the staircase continuously.

⦿ Avoid letting the child near any water body.

Despite the challenges, the rewards are undeniable. A child who once faced daily seizures may finally get a chance at a normal childhood—one where he/she can focus on school, play with friends, and live without constant medical intervention. By understanding the causes and proper management of epilepsy, children with the condition can receive timely treatment and lead healthy lives.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.