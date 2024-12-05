Epilepsy: Causes, risks and tips to live seizure-free

Epilepsy is a serious neurological disorder that can severely impact daily life as if it is left unmanaged, it may lead to life-threatening complications. However, with the right treatment and precautions, many lives can be saved. Living with epilepsy? Here's how to take control and protect your life(File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vishwanathan Iyer, Neurosurgeon at Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, shared, “Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that negatively affects an individual’s brain. It further causes abnormal electrical activities in the brain which can lead to seizures. The intensity and severity of the seizures may vary from person to person depending on their condition. One can experience a range of symptoms associated with this particular neurological disorder. The symptoms can include involuntary shaking, jerking movements, loss of consciousness, unusual smells, feelings of dizziness, or visual disturbances and confusion. Epilepsy can develop at any age. However, it is more likely to develop during the childhood in many.”

Epilepsy is a disorder in which nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, causing seizures.(Images: Shutterstock)

Highlighting that it becomes nearly impossible to pinpoint the exact cause of epilepsy, he opined, “Various factors include brain injuries, genetic factors, infections, or developmental disorders. Living with epilepsy can be stressful and overwhelming. Those diagnosed with this disorder may need to depend on others to perform basic day-to-day activities such as driving, eating, bathing or even dressing up. This can create feelings of frustration, irritation, agitation, anger, depression, anxiety and stress. In some cases, intense episodes of seizures can lead to severe injuries that can become fatal, if the treatment is delayed. While living with epilepsy can be tough and discomforting with proper care, medications, and lifestyle adjustments one can live a normal life.”

What can be done to save the lives of those suffering from epilepsy?

Dr Vishwanathan Iyer suggested, “To successfully save the lives of those suffering from epilepsy, it becomes crucial to actively focus on treatment as well as preventive measures. Treatment options for epilepsy can typically involve certain medications. These medications efficiently help control and reduce the occurrence of seizures by stabilizing your brain's electrical activities. In case, if the medications are not effective in managing this disorder, then the doctor might suggest undergoing surgery in severe cases.”

Women with epilepsy who need drugs to control their seizures are currently advised to continue taking them during pregnancy because convulsions can harm both mother and the unborn child.(Shutterstock)

He added, “Other treatment options can include Vagus nerve stimulation or responsive neurostimulation. These treatment options are available to those who are not responding well to the medications. Adopting a healthy lifestyle by incorporating certain lifestyle modifications can be helpful. This can include adjustments like getting 7 to 8 hours of regular sleep, taking active steps to manage your stress levels, avoiding doing things that can trigger your condition, and eating healthy well-balanced meals.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.