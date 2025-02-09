Epilepsy and seizures: Know myths vs. facts; doctor explains

Epilepsy is a chronic brain disorder that can lead to seizures, caused by brief episodes of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. However, certain myths and stigmas attached to this condition makes it more difficult for the ones suffering from this condition. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mukesh Kumar, director and head (Parkinson's disease unit), neurology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket said, “Breaking down the myths around seizures and epilepsy is important for promoting understanding and support for those affected by these conditions. Here are some common myths and the facts that debunk them.” Also read | Watch out for these unseen impacts of epilepsy on mental well-being Breaking down myths related to seizures and epilepsy.(Shutterstock)

Myth: Seizure means loss of consciousness

Fact: Seizures are grouped as partial and generalised seizure. Partial seizure may have loss of response or loss of awareness and generalised seizure has tonic-clonic movement of all limbs.

Myth: Seizure derails normal life

Fact: Seizure and epilepsy disrupt the high-risk jobs such as that of pilots, drivers, train drivers, jobs involving heavy machinery. It has no impact on day-to-day activities.

Myth: Seizure and tongue

Fact: Seizure leads to uncontrolled movement of different parts of body. During seizure, tongue may fall back and lead to partial choking. Tongue bite and oral bleeding is more common. To avoid choking, it is suggested to turn the person to one side during seizure.

Myth: Seizure and mental illness

Fact: Seizure may be manifested as purposeful phenomenon related to anxiety neuroses. Anxiety related seizure does not manifest as tongue bite or urine incontinence and these are prolonged with paroxysmal or nonspecific motor phenomenon.

Myths around epilepsy can make it difficult for the ones suffering from the condition.(Unsplash)

Myth: Seizure and physical activity

Fact: People suffering from epilepsy should avoid swimming, mountaineering, racing and adventurous activity related to significant physical injury.

Myth: Seizure and treatment

Fact: Seizure treatment is based on age, type, frequency and MRI brain and EEG findings. Medications may be modified as age progresses. Around 85% of seizure has complete control with medications. 70% cases became seizure free and off medications gradually. 5% seizure case need lifelong medications.

Myth: Primary aid during seizure

Fact: Person having seizure should be kept in supine position and lying on one side with head downward and tilted. This should be done to avoid choking with saliva and physical injury and trauma to limbs or body.

Myth: Seizure and reproduction

Fact: Seizure and seizure medications does not influence reproduction and family life. There are chances of 3-5% case of teratogenicity during pregnancy in epileptic females on multiple anti-epileptic medications so in one way 97% of pregnancy are safe.

Myth: Seizure, life expectancy and death

Fact: Seizure has no direct influence on life expectancy. Death due to seizure can happen due to choking, cardiac arrest, fall and head injury during the episode but chances of that are very less.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.