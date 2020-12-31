Good Newwz box office day 4: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film may cross Rs 100 cr before New Year 2020

bollywood

Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles, held its ground on Monday despite showing a significant drop at the box office. The film has collected an estimated Rs 88 crore in four days and is now inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark. It will soon become Akshay’s fourth film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark this year, after his last three releases: Kesari, Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal.

According to a report on Box Office India, the film collected around Rs 13 crore nett range on Monday and emerged to be a hit. The report states it is a 25% drop from Friday with a better hold in Delhi NCR. If the Tuesday collection are also in the same range, the film will probably cross the Rs 100 crore mark before the arrival of the New Year 2020.

Good Newwz has also performed well in the overseas market. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the overseas figures of the film on Twitter on Monday. He wrote, “#GoodNewwz - #Overseas - Opening Weekend: $ 3.39 million [₹ 24.19 cr]... Key markets...#USA + #Canada: $ 1.58 mn, #UAE + #GCC: $ 606k, #UK: $ 384k, #ANZ and #Fiji: $ 474k.”

The film had a higher opening weekend than Akshay’s last film, Housefull 4 but was lower than his another hit of the year, Mission Mangal. While Housefull 4 had collected Rs 53.22 crore in three days and Mission Mangal earned Rs 97.56 crore in its four-day-long weekend, Good Newwz went on to collect Rs 64.99 crore in its first weekend.

#Dabangg3 goes down in Week 2... Biz at multiplexes hit due to #GoodNewwz... Single screens better, not great... Might benefit due to #NewYear celebrations... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 137.80 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2019

Good Newwz released a week after Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 hit theatres on December 20. Salman’s film has collected Rs 137 crore so far. Sharing the box office figures of the film, Taran had tweeted on Monday, “#Dabangg3 goes down in Week 2... Biz at multiplexes hit due to #GoodNewwz... Single screens better, not great... Might benefit due to #NewYear celebrations... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 137.80 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions.”

