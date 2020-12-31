Shweta Tiwari on dealing with personal problems: ‘I am not brave, I break down but that’s normal’

tv

Shweta Tiwari is back on television after a three-year hiatus and ending her marriage with Abhinav Kohli. She plays a middle-aged woman looking for a perfect match to settle down in the TV show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. However, the actor has made it clear that she is not open to the idea in her own life.

On being asked if she is open to falling in love again, Shweta told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am in love already, with my kids. Now I don’t have time for anybody else. I am so occupied with this love for my kids that I don’t think I am looking at anything else apart than that.”

Shweta often receives negative comments on social media questioning her unsuccessful second marriage, after her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary had also failed. But the actor says, “There are so many people around who are unsuccessful in life. They still bother to pinpoint because they think that if they are not able to do anything, they should humiliate those who are doing something.”

The actor also claimed that the most ugly or negative comments on any post are actually made by fake account users who have no identity of their own and shouldn’t be given importance. “They are those who have nothing to do in their life. They have so much free time to troll people who are actually working,” she adds.

Shweta receives messages from people who praise her for being brave and handling her problems. Confirming that she is like any other person, she says, “They are so many women around me who are going through these problems. I am not brave. I am very weak. I am trying to overcome my problems. I do cry, I do break but I think that’s normal.”

Besides Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Shweta also features in the web series Hum Tum And Them, in which she plays a divorced mother of a teenage daughter. She is herself the mother of a 19-year-old daughter, Palak, and a three-year-old son, Reyansh.

Shweta says she derives her strength from her family and her work. “My strength is my passion. I work with my passion. I keep my personal and professional life separate. I don’t go on set and say ‘Oh my god, I can’t perform today because I have so many problems’ or I can’t go back home and say ‘don’t fight with me as I need to go to work’. There are two different lives. I am so passionate about my work that when I reach there and I become my character, I don’t really need to think about my problems. My family is so strong that I don’t really feel that there are so many problems. I feel my family takes care of me and I can work,” she says.

