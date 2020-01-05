Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles as she cheers for his team at a football game in Mumbai. Watch

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 10:34 IST

Bollywood actors and couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended a football game in Mumbai on Saturday and pictures of them watching the match have gone viral. Ranbir owns the Mumbai FC team. Sharing a picture from the appearance, the official handle of the team tweeted, “Our co-owner #RanbirKapoor and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt were in attendance during #TheIslanders’ encounter against ATK! #MCFCATK #ApunKaTeam @aliaa08.”

Pictures and videos from Alia’s entry in the stadium have flooded the internet. While Ranbir looked dapper in a casual blue t-shirt and blue denims, she was in black denims and t-shirt paired with a denim jacket.

Earlier this week, Alia had shared a picture with Ranbir and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. “best boys (& good girl),” she wrote alongwith the Instagram post. While Ayan is shirtless in the picture, Alia wore a pink top and Ranbir had a black tee on. The couple was in Thailand to ring in the New Year and returned to Mumbai only early this week.

Ayan’s upcoming film, Brahmastra, brings Ranbir and Alia together onscreen for the first time. The film that is touted to be the first in Ayan’s ambitious fantasy trilogy entwined with Indian mythology, is slated for release later this year. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Meanwhile, Alia has begun work on her next, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and the story revolves around Gangubai - a brothel owner and matriarch. Ranbir, on the other hand, has been working on Shamshera directed by Karan Malhotra. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

