Fans call Allu Arjun ‘down to earth’ after his low-key appearance at a cafe. Watch

Actor Allu Arjun was spotted out and about in Hyderabad recently by an Instagrammer. An Instagram influencer who captures videos of swanky cars in the city was surprised to see the actor looking inconspicuous and going unnoticed as he visited a cafe. (Also Read: Allu Arjun and Sukumar shoot for Pushpa 2 The Rule climax after weeks of rumours about tiff) Allu Arjun was out and about in Hyderabad recently.

Allu Arjun’s video draws attention

The video, which was taken to capture a Range Rover Vogue SE, also happened to capture the Telugu star walking by. In it, Arjun can be seen getting out of his car, dressed in a casual t-shirt and shorts, with his hair up in a ponytail and no posse in tow. The actor walks from his car to the cafe, greeting two men waiting for him there. One passerby on a scooter hilariously does a double take to see if it’s really Arjun while some men outside the cafe also seem to notice him.

Fans seemed impressed both by the people who didn’t clamour him, to the actor who look unaccompanied. One X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video, writing, “Who said Indians don't have a civic sense? Look at this, a PAN Indian Star AlluArjun is walking on the road, and everyone is minding their own business without disturbing him.” Another countered that theory on Instagram, “Actually no body identified him. WT....”

One fan on Instagram seemed impressed by the actor's laidback attitude, writing, “@alluarjun spotted on roadside walking like a common man. Such a star, such a status, such a simple and down to earth person....Respect.” Another wrote, “The man himself (fire emoji).” A fan also called him a “Golden heart man.” Another wrote, “Simplicity, my boss.”

Upcoming work

Arjun was last seen in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. He will soon star in the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which will be released on December 6 this year. The film will see him reprise his role as Pushpa Raj while Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil play Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.