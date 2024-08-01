Allu Arjun told Nikkhil Advani Bollywood has forgotten heroism: ‘It's not mythology that's missing’

Director Nikkhil Advani recently discussed what he thinks Bollywood lacks at the moment and his thoughts on south cinema. Talking to Galatta Plus, he shared that he and Allu Arjun once discussed doing a film together, revealing what the Telugu actor thought of Bollywood too. (Also Read: Nikkhil Advani recalls when Shah Rukh Khan called Kal Ho Na Ho rubbish: 'Devdas is fantastic') Allu Arjun will soon be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

‘Everyone thinks south cinema is about mythology’

Nikkhil claimed that while everyone thought south Indian films were all about mythology, they were actually about creating heroism in rooted situations. He said, “Everyone thinks of south cinema being mythology, but they take a raw emotion. Like water irrigation canals…let’s make a film about it. Now, they package that with incredible action and incredible moments of heroism.”

He also shared that when he met Arjun to discuss a film, he was told Bollywood had ‘forgotten heroism’. He said, “When I met Allu Arjun, and we were talking about doing a film, he looked at me and said, you know what’s wrong with Bollywood? You’ve forgotten how to be heroes. It’s not mythology; it’s heroism that’s missing in Hindi films.”

Team Vedaa and the CBFC

Nikkhil’s Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari, will be released in theatres on August 15. Incidentally, Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule was also supposed to be released on the same date, but the release has been delayed to December.

Recently, the team of Vedaa shared a note claiming that the CBFC had delayed in certifying the film ‘despite best efforts’. They claimed to have applied for certification after screening the film to the CBFC on June 25. A couple of days ago, the film was finally certified U/A without cuts.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule

Arjun will reprise his role as Pushpa Raj for the sequel of Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will also see Rashmika Mandanna and Fahash Faasil reprising their roles as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Arjun is yet to star in another film after the 2021 release. But he has okayed projects by Sriram Venu, Trivikram and Sandeep Reddy Vanga that are yet to go into production.