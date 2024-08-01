Nikhil Advani recalls when Shah Rukh Khan called Kal Ho Na Ho rubbish: 'Devdas is fantastic'

Nikhil Advani is geared up for his two upcoming releases - Vedaa and Freedom At Midnight. The filmmaker, who shot to fame with his musical romantic-drama Kal Ho Naa Ho, recently recalled when Shah Rukh Khan called the movie ‘rubbish’. Nikhil Advani, in an interview with Galatta Plus, told how Shah Rukh's used to compare Devdas to Kal Ho Naa Ho during the shooting. (Also read: Nikhil Advani admits 'Hindi film industry has no unity': We don't celebrate each other) Nikhil Advani recalled when Shah Rukh Khan had called Kal Ho Naa Ho 'rubbish.'

Nikhil Advani on Shah Rukh Khan

Nikhil was speaking about the King actor's habit of humorously criticising the film he was working on by drawing comparison with other project. The Freedom At Midnight director said, “When we were doing Mohabbatein, Shah Rukh was doing Hey Ram. Shah Rukh has a habit of coming for meetings where he says that the film he is making with you is rubbish. You should be seeing the other film. In Kal Ho Naa ho, he said Devdas is fantastic, Kal Ho Naa Ho is rubbish. So, he has that habit.”

Nikhil Advani's Bollywood debut

Nikhil made his directorial debut with Kal Ho Naa Ho, which also featured Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre and others in pivotal characters. The movie became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2003. The filmmaker was an Associate Director in popular films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...(2001), Mohabbatein (2000) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

Nikhil Advani's Vedaa

Nikhil's next theatrical release is Vedaa. The movie features John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ashish Vidyarthi and Kshitij Chauhan in crucial characters. The crime action-saga is backed by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. John has co-produced the film alongside Umesh KR Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Minaakshi Das. Vedaa is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024.

Nikhil's next production Freedom At Midnight is also expected to release in 2024. The film's first promo was recently released depicting the era of 1947 and the partition of India.