3 arrests made in connection to fan death at Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule premiere: Report

Three individuals were arrested by the Hyderabad police on Sunday, December 8, concerning a fan’s death at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad. Siasat reports that the owner and manager of Sandhya Theatre, apart from a security head, were taken into custody. (Also Read: Allu Arjun apologises to family of fan who died at Pushpa 2 premiere: ‘I am extremely sorry, I didn't know…’) A case was also booked against Allu Arjun after a fan died in a stampede at Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere.

According to the report, Sandhya Theatre owner M Sandeep, manager M Nagaraju and security manager Gandhakam Vijay Chander have been taken into custody. A case has been booked under section 105,118(1) read with 3(5) of BNS.

What happened

On December 4, a premiere was held at the theatre in RTC X Roads for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Arjun attended the premiere with co-star Rashmika Mandanna and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy. The police told PTI that neither the theatre management nor the actor gave them prior intimation about the visit.

Arjun’s visit resulted in a stampede-like situation at the theatre, leading to the death of 35-year-old Revathi. She and her young son fell unconscious during the incident and she was proclaimed dead while he was hospitalised in critical condition. The police performed CPR on both victims before rushing them to the hospital. The incident took place when fans surged forward to catch a glimpse of the actor as he entered the theatre.

The report states that a case was earlier registered against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105, 118 (1), and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased’s family.

Allu Arjun offers ₹ 25 lakh compensation

Arjun has since offered ₹25 lakh compensation to the family and assured that he will pay the boy's medical bills. At a press meet in Hyderabad on Saturday, he apologised to the family and said, “The money I’ve given ( ₹25 lakh) is only a gesture to show we’re there for them. I don’t want to disturb them; I’m giving them their space. I will never be able to help with their loss, but I will meet them once they recover. I’ll help them in whatever way I can.”