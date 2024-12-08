Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 4 (updated live): Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film continues its rampage

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office update at 7 pm

The website reports that Pushpa 2: The Rule collected ₹10.65 crore during its paid premieres and ₹164.25 crore on its opening day. The film brought in ₹93.8 crore on Friday and ₹119.25 crore on Saturday, taking its 3-day total to ₹387.95 crore.

By 7 pm on Sunday, Pushpa 2 had collected ₹113.76 crore net in India, bringing the total to ₹501.71 crore. Check in every hour to see how much the film collects in its first weekend and if it continues to break records.

Day 0 + 1 ₹ 10.65 crore + ₹ 164.25 crore Day 2 ₹ 93.8 crore Day 3 ₹ 119.25 crore Day 4 ₹ 113.76 crore (so far) Total ₹ 501.71 crore (so far)

Records broken by Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule had the highest-grossing opening for any Indian film and the highest for a Hindi film. It also became the first film to gross over ₹50 crore in two languages on the same day. The film has since broken records, becoming the fastest Indian film to cross over ₹600 crore worldwide in just 3 days. Given that the film brought in good numbers since its premiere on December 4, it is expected to do massive numbers in its first weekend.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up where the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise ended. Arjun’s Pushpa Raj now heads a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate, Rashmika’s Srivalli is now his wife and Fahadh’s Bhanwar Singh Shekawat is looking to get back at him for the humiliation he faced in the prequel. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, but it has done good business at the box office. The filmmakers hiked tickets for the film in its first week, which also added to the numbers.