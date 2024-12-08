Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 4 (updated live): Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film continues its rampage

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 08, 2024 07:22 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 4 (updated live): Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer is looking at a strong weekend.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 4 (updated live): Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5, with paid premieres on December 4. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has crossed 500 crore net in India. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 3: Allu Arjun film in ‘thaggede le’ mode at 600 crore)

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 4 (updated live): Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna play Pushpa Raj, Srivalli in the film.
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 4 (updated live): Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna play Pushpa Raj, Srivalli in the film.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office update at 7 pm

The website reports that Pushpa 2: The Rule collected 10.65 crore during its paid premieres and 164.25 crore on its opening day. The film brought in 93.8 crore on Friday and 119.25 crore on Saturday, taking its 3-day total to 387.95 crore.

By 7 pm on Sunday, Pushpa 2 had collected 113.76 crore net in India, bringing the total to 501.71 crore. Check in every hour to see how much the film collects in its first weekend and if it continues to break records.

Day 0 + 1 10.65 crore + 164.25 crore
Day 2 93.8 crore
Day 3 119.25 crore
Day 4 113.76 crore (so far)
Total 501.71 crore (so far)

Records broken by Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule had the highest-grossing opening for any Indian film and the highest for a Hindi film. It also became the first film to gross over 50 crore in two languages on the same day. The film has since broken records, becoming the fastest Indian film to cross over 600 crore worldwide in just 3 days. Given that the film brought in good numbers since its premiere on December 4, it is expected to do massive numbers in its first weekend.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up where the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise ended. Arjun’s Pushpa Raj now heads a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate, Rashmika’s Srivalli is now his wife and Fahadh’s Bhanwar Singh Shekawat is looking to get back at him for the humiliation he faced in the prequel. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, but it has done good business at the box office. The filmmakers hiked tickets for the film in its first week, which also added to the numbers.

