'I'm a law-abiding citizen, will cooperate': Allu Arjun's first statement on release from jail in Pushpa 2 stampede case

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Dec 14, 2024 09:21 AM IST

Allu Arjun called himself a ‘law-abiding citizen’ and added that he will cooperate with the authorities in the case against him.

Allu Arjun has shared his first statement after his release from prison in connection with the death of a fan at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule, last week. Speaking with reporters outside the jail, the actor said, "I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident." (Also read: Allu Arjun released after spending night in Hyderabad jail in Pushpa 2 The Rule fan death case)

Allu Arjun leaves from Gandhi Hospital after a medical check-up following his arrest, in Hyderabad (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Allu Arjun leaves from Gandhi Hospital after a medical check-up following his arrest, in Hyderabad (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Allu Arjun's arrest and bail

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday afternoon from his Banjara Hills residence after a fan died at the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2, last week. At a screening of the film in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre on December 4, a stampede-like situation arose after the actor and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna reached there. Subsequently, 35-year-old Revathi died in the mayhem while her son was hospitalised, where he continues to be critical. Allu Arjun was named as an accused in the FIR filed by the deceased's husband.

A lower court sent the actor to 14-day judicial custody, but hours later, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks. However, the actor's ordeal was far from over, as he continued to stay in jail overnight.

Jail authorities said they did not receive the bail order in time and hence, could not process the release of the actor in time. However, Allu Arjun's lawyer has criticised it as ‘illegal detention’, adding that they will ‘take legal steps’.

Political slugfest over arrest

The high-profile arrest also triggered a political slugfest with the BJP and BRS lashing out at the ruling Congress in Telangana, questioning the treatment meted out to the star and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud hitting back, saying the law is equal for everyone and it will take its course.

