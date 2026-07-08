Sivakarthikeyan gifts Mahindra BE6 car worth ₹20 lakh to Thaai Kizhavi director; see his reaction
Sivakumar Murugesan, who directed Radhika Sarathkumar's Thaai Kizhavi, received a special gift from the producer of the film, Sivakarthikeyan.
Actor Sivakarthikeyan recently produced the Radhika Sarathkumar-starrer Thaai Kizhavi, which received love from audiences. The Sivakumar Murugesan-directed film was released in theatres on February 27 and has completed 100 days. To celebrate the film’s success, Sivakarthikeyan gifted the director a car worth ₹20 lakh, much to the director's delight.
Sivakarthikeyan gifts new car to Thaai Kizhavi director
On Wednesday, the official page of Sivakarthikeyan Productions posted pictures and videos of the actor-producer gifting Sivakumar a Mahindra BE6 worth ₹20 lakh, as per HT Auto. “A special gift for a journey we’ll always be proud of,” wrote the production house, posting pictures of Radhika unravelling the new car and the film’s team posing with it.
The video they posted features a voiceover that says, “There’s a great surprise for director Siva by the entire team.” The film’s team then takes him outside the venue where they’re celebrating 100 days of the film’s release. Sivakumar smiles widely and looks overwhelmed as he’s gifted the swanky new car. He gives the team hugs before taking some of them for a short drive.
“Every milestone deserves a special celebration. As we celebrate #ThaaiKizhavi100, we were delighted to present a special gift to our beloved director @Dir_SivakumarM, whose vision and dedication made this remarkable journey possible. Here’s to many more milestones together. #ThaaiKizhavi,” wrote the production house posting the video.
About Thaai Kizhavi
Thaai Kizhavi is written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan in his directorial debut. It is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan under Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film stars Radikaa Sarathkumar in the titular role, alongside Singampuli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan, and Munishkanth.
It tells the story of an aged moneylender, Pavunuthaayi, played by an unrecognisable Radhika, who becomes ill and near death. Her three sons learn that she has hidden gold somewhere and persist in trying to save her. Thaai Kizhavi was released in theatres on February 27 to critical acclaim and commercial success.
According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film collected ₹62.62 crore net in India and ₹82.02 crore worldwide. It is available for streaming on JioHotstar.
Recent work
Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ 2025 film Madharaasi and Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi, which was released this Pongal. He will soon star in Sivakumar’s next film, Seyon, produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. Radhika has Vishwanath & Sons with Suriya and Hi with Nayanthara lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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