Thaai Kizhavi OTT release date out: When and where to watch Radikaa Sarathkumar's blockbuster rural drama
Thaai Kizhavi OTT release date: The Tamil film, produced by Sivakarthikeyan under his banner, Sivakarthikeyan Productions, was a massive box office success.
Thaai Kizhavi OTT release date: This small Tamil film, devoid of any big male stars, set the box office on fire upon release last month. Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role as a ruthless, elderly moneylender, opened to glowing reviews upon release. The film went on to cross the ₹150 crore mark globally! Missed the film in theatres? Worry no more, as the makers have now announced the OTT release date of the film!
Where is Thaai Kizhavi releasing?
Thaai Kizhavi will premiere on JioHotstar on April 10. The official account of JioHotstar Tamil shared the announcement, which was reposted by Sivakarthikeyan Productions.
About Thaai Kizhavi
The film revolves around Radhika Sarathkumar as Pavunuthaayi, a fierce 70-year-old moneylender who is questioned by her sons to divide the property and transfer it to their names. But she declares that she wants to enjoy her fortune until she dies. After she is paralysed, her greedy sons return in hope that they will get hold of a treasure which is hidden somewhere only she knows.
It also stars Singampuli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, and Vettai Muthukumar.
Produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan under his banner, Sivakarthikeyan Productions and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, Thaai Kizhavi was released in theatres on February 27.
During the success meet of the film, Sivakarthikeyan went on stage and thanked everyone for their support and love. He shared that the film's success boosts him to tell rooted and original stories. He went on to thank his wife, Aarthy and said in Tamil, “I still am not aware of my bank account details. My finances are taken care of diligently by my wife, Aarthy. Every time I make an expense, I ask her to give me money. Her oversight of my finances has helped me become a producer. If not for her, nothing would have been possible.”
He continued, “Thaai Kizhavi is a tribute to every sister, every mother and every homemaker, who, no matter what the income is, try to keep it somehow and save money.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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