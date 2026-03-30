Thaai Kizhavi OTT release date out: When and where to watch Radikaa Sarathkumar's blockbuster rural drama

Thaai Kizhavi will premiere on JioHotstar on April 10. The official account of JioHotstar Tamil shared the announcement, which was reposted by Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

Thaai Kizhavi OTT release date : This small Tamil film, devoid of any big male stars, set the box office on fire upon release last month. Thaai Kizhavi , starring Radhikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role as a ruthless, elderly moneylender, opened to glowing reviews upon release. The film went on to cross the ₹150 crore mark globally! Missed the film in theatres? Worry no more, as the makers have now announced the OTT release date of the film!

About Thaai Kizhavi The film revolves around Radhika Sarathkumar as Pavunuthaayi, a fierce 70-year-old moneylender who is questioned by her sons to divide the property and transfer it to their names. But she declares that she wants to enjoy her fortune until she dies. After she is paralysed, her greedy sons return in hope that they will get hold of a treasure which is hidden somewhere only she knows.

It also stars Singampuli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, and Vettai Muthukumar.

Produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan under his banner, Sivakarthikeyan Productions and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, Thaai Kizhavi was released in theatres on February 27.

During the success meet of the film, Sivakarthikeyan went on stage and thanked everyone for their support and love. He shared that the film's success boosts him to tell rooted and original stories. He went on to thank his wife, Aarthy and said in Tamil, “I still am not aware of my bank account details. My finances are taken care of diligently by my wife, Aarthy. Every time I make an expense, I ask her to give me money. Her oversight of my finances has helped me become a producer. If not for her, nothing would have been possible.”

He continued, “Thaai Kizhavi is a tribute to every sister, every mother and every homemaker, who, no matter what the income is, try to keep it somehow and save money.”