Thaai Kizhavi, rural drama with no big stars, 63-year-old lead, mints ₹50 crore at box office in 10 days
Thaai Kizhavi worldwide box office collection: The social drama starring Radikaa Sarathkumar was released in theatres on February 27.
Thaai Kizhavi worldwide box office collection: This Tamil film, devoid of any big male stars, is doing wonders at the box office. Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role as a ruthless, elderly moneylender, opened to glowing reviews upon release and has seen steady growth over the last few days. The makers have now revealed that the film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark globally in 10 days of release.
Thaai Kizhavi box office update
Produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan under his banner, Sivakarthikeyan Productions and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, Thaai Kizhavi was released in theatres on February 27. In their latest X post, Sivakarthikeyan Productions shared the box office update and wrote in the caption, “Thaai Kizhavi crosses ₹50 Crores+ Worldwide GBOC in just 10 days! Overwhelmed by the incredible love and support from everywhere. Thank you for making it a megablockbuster, Thaai Kizhavi.”
About Thaai Kizhavi
The film revolves around Radhika Sarathkumar as Pavunuthaayi, a fierce 70-year-old moneylender who is questioned by her sons to divide the property and transfer it to their names. But she declares that she wants to enjoy her fortune until she dies. After she is paralysed, her greedy sons return in hope that they will get hold of a treasure which is hidden somewhere only she knows.
It also stars Singampuli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, and Vettai Muthukumar.
Praise for the film
Several names from the Tamil film industry praised the film on social media. Director Shankar wrote, “#ThaaiKizhavi was so damn wholesome! First half was very fun and breezy, cut to the ambulance scene from where the film turns into a deeply moving, unforgettable blockbuster by the end of the second half. A lot of themes are discussed well such as greed, illiteracy, purpose and empowering women which becomes the crown jewel at the end. Credits to the direction, screenplay and writing from @Dir_SivakumarM All the characters were well written, casting was on point, performances from everybody was forged razor sharp. A truly impressive debut! We all know @realradikaa‘s prowess as an actor, but this film truly takes it up yet another notch.”
Meanwhile, Jawan director Atlee wrote, “In a world that feels heavy at times, this film felt like hope. Emotional, meaningful, and rooted in the best of human values. Please do experience it in theaters.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.