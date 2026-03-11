Sivakarthikeyan says wife Aarthy takes care of his finances: ‘Nothing would have been possible without her’

Sivakarthikeyan is basking in the success of his recent home production, Thaai Kizhavi, which is doing well at the box office. The film's cast and crew met for the success meet, where Sivakarthikeyan shared a note of gratitude for his wife Aarthy. He said that Aarthy takes care of his finances and has been instrumental in his success. Sivakarthikeyan spoke about his wife Aarthy and how she has been a great pillar of strength for him.

What Sivakarthikeyan said During the success meet of the film, Sivakarthikeyan went on stage and thanked everyone for their support and love. He shared that the film's success boosts him to tell rooted and original stories. He went on to thank his wife, Aarthy and said in Tamil, “I still am not aware of my bank account details. My finances are taken care of diligently by my wife, Aarthy. Every time I make an expense, I ask her to give me money. Her oversight of my finances has helped me become a producer. If not for her, nothing would have been possible.”

He continued, “Thaai Kizhavi is a tribute to every sister, every mother and every homemaker, who, no matter what the income is, try to keep it somehow and save money.”

About Thaai Kizhavi Thaai Kizhavi revolves around an ageing, female moneylender named Pavunthaayi (Radikaa Sarathkumar). A fierce matriarch, she lives with her daughter Suruli (Raichal Rabecca), as her three sons leave her to fend for herself. But when Pavunthaayi is on her deathbed, the sons come to know that she has hidden jewels worth lakhs somewhere and try to get their share.

It is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan. The film crossed the ₹50 crore mark globally in 10 days of release.