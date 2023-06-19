'It was kinda underwhelming' - Fans react to Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale: Did it live up to expectations?

The highly anticipated season 3 finale of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" has left fans buzzing with excitement and mixed emotions. The episode delivered thrilling action, touching moments, and unexpected plot twists, leaving viewers eager to discuss their reactions and speculate about what's to come. The season 3 finale of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has fans buzzing with excitement. The episode featured intense action and surprising twists. Tanjirou, Genya, and Nezuko's pursuit of Hantengu delivered thrilling moments, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next chapter.(Ufotable)

The episode titled "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light" showcased the intense chase as Tanjirou, Genya, and Nezuko pursued the formidable demon Hantengu, aiming to end his reign of terror. The action-packed battle kept fans on the edge of their seats as the protagonists faced off against their powerful adversary.

However, it was the unexpected turn of events involving Nezuko that sparked the most discussion among fans. When the sun rose and began to burn Nezuko's demon body, Tanjirou found himself torn between saving his sister and killing Hantengu. Nezuko's ability to withstand sunlight came as a surprise, leaving fans intrigued about the implications of this newfound power.

While some fans expressed their excitement at Nezuko's development and her ability to communicate, others were disappointed by the fake-out death scene and flashback associated with her character. They hoped for more focus on other aspects of the story instead.

The reveal of Muzan Kibutsuji's past was another significant moment in the episode. Fans learned that Muzan was once a regular person suffering from a fatal illness. The desperation to find a cure led him to kill his doctor, inadvertently turning himself into a powerful demon. This revelation added depth to Muzan's character and intensified his pursuit of Nezuko, who has become an anomaly due to her transformation.

Some fans expressed their disappointment with the overall pacing of the season, particularly during certain episodes that felt stretched out. They felt that watching the series on a weekly basis hindered their enjoyment compared to binge-watching previous seasons.

Additionally, there were mixed reactions to the portrayal of certain demons. While some felt that the upper 4+5 demons were underwhelming compared to the previous season's upper 6, others were satisfied with the defeat of these adversaries. The limited screen time given to fan-favorite character Mitsuri also left some fans disappointed, as they were eager to see more of her in action.

Despite these criticisms, fans celebrated the thrilling conclusion of the season, highlighting the satisfying defeat of Hantengu and the survival of beloved characters. The episode's revelations and the potential implications for future storylines left fans eagerly anticipating what's to come in the next arc.

Overall, the season 3 finale of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" delivered intense action, surprising twists, and emotional moments that generated passionate reactions from fans. As discussions continue online, viewers eagerly await the next chapter of the demon slayer saga, curious to see how the story will unfold and what challenges await Tanjirou and his companions.