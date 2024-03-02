Bianca Censori planning to have babies with Kanye; parents in panic: Report

Kanye West and his young wife, Bianca Censori, are reportedly considering expanding their family after being together for some time. The Vultures rapper, already a father of four, is said to be looking forward to having another child, a thought that has Censori’s parents in a panic! This development comes just days after reports surfaced about the 29-year-old Yeezy model's convicted father possibly seeking a serious conversation with Ye, expressing concerns about his daughter being portrayed as a 'trashy commodity'. Bianca Censori is Kanye West's new wife after Kim Kardashian.(Twitter/ Daily Loud)

Kanye West, father to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, shares four children with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Following their separation, Kanye tied the knot with Yeezy model and designer Bianca Censori in 2022. Throughout last year, the rapper expressed his desire to expand their family, even hinting at it during a Las Vegas album listening party in December 2023 when he rapped on the track Timbo Freestyle, stating that “another baby is my end goal.”

Now, Daily Mail reports that Kanye’s wish might be coming true as wife Bianca Censori is planning to have his babies. A source close to the model told the outlet that she wants kids and has “discussed baby plans with her family.” The source further added, “He is her husband so of course she has talked about this, and being a stepmom to Kanye’s kids has really only made her desire to have kids stronger.”

While the couple's decision appears brighter and more joyful for themselves, Bianca's parents may not feel the same. Initially supportive, their opinion reportedly changed after Kanye was accused of influencing her wardrobe, leading to X-rated content online. They want grandchildren, but insist they grow up in a stable and loving home which they don’t believe Kanye could offer.

As per the insider who spoke to the Mail, “There was a time when her parents were supportive of her having children with Kanye, but no one believes at this time that her becoming pregnant and having a baby right now is a good idea. They want Bianca to have children and they want grandchildren, but they want them to grow up in a stable and loving household. Life with Kanye is not stable at all.”

Ever since Kanye and Bianca got hitched, numerous reports have surfaced accusing the rapper of ‘controlling’ his wife, even ‘cutting her off’ from her family and friends. The situation worsened when reports started circulating about Ye deciding what Bianca should wear and posting her ‘humiliating’ pictures. Daily Mail earlier reported that Censor’s father wants to have a chat with Kanye on this matter. As per the insiders, “Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity.”