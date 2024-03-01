Bianca Censori is risking jail time after flashing private parts in Paris with Kanye west

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, often finds herself in the spotlight for her bold fashion choices. The 29-year-old model, who works with his Yeezy brand, has a well-established reputation for pushing boundaries with her outfits, sometimes attracting controversy and scrutiny. At the recent Paris Fashion Week, the couple once again drew attention for their daring fashion statements. However, unlike in the United States, Censori's choices could potentially violate French decency laws. Bianca Censori and Kanye West at Milan Fashion Week(Photo: Via X)

Bianca Censori's flashing private parts in Paris could land her behind bars

Also read: Hailey Bieber 'frustrated' by dad’s prayer request as Justin and she deal with…

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On February 27, against the backdrop of Paris' cobbled streets, the young model made a striking appearance. Dressed in sheer leggings without underwear and a transparent blue cropped top, the young model made heads turn. Adding a touch of glamour, she draped herself in a fur coat and matching boots. While many expected her to don a designer piece or a statement outfit in the fashion capital, she chose to go her own way. Yet, the ensemble worn by Censori in France surpassed typical levels of exposure, potentially breaking the nation's laws on indecent exposure.

French decency law

Article 222-32 of the French Penal Code, enacted in March 1994, specifies that…"Deliberate sexual display in the sight of others in a place accessible to the public gaze is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of one hundred thousand francs." Furthermore, the law also says, “The charge has been worded in such a way as to rule out any possibility of proceedings against persons practicing naturism in places specially designated for this purpose."

Also read: Superman gets NEW Suit! First look draws mysterious parallels to iconic DC comics

The couple was fined £10,000 in 2023 for strolling "almost naked" in public in Italy prior to this incident. They were given the choice by the Italian Constitutional Court to pay the fine or go to jail for breaking the law.

Designers behind Bianca Censori’s outfits

Sources close to Kanye West's fashion projects have disclosed that West has a dedicated design team based in Italy who create clothing for him and, in this specific instance, Censori. Furthermore, West has partnered with Mowalola Ogunlesi, a London-based designer of Nigerian descent, to design the Yeezy Gap collection. As per Page Six, Ogunlesi said, "She (Bianca) has a lot to say in what she wants to wear. Everything Bianca is wearing is really from her and Ye's brains. They want to show people that you can do this yourself. It's stuff that's attainable - tights. With tights, you can cut them and sew it - if it doesn't work out you can put on another pair."