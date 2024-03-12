Jacqueliene Fernandez to team up with Selena Gomez for a single?

In September 2023, Jacqueliene Fernandez met global artist Selena Gomez, with their pictures doing the rounds on the internet, creating a storm. Fans of both the artists started manifesting a dream collaboration between the two of them, and it seems like it is turning into a reality. We have exclusively learnt that Fernandez and Gomez are indeed teaming up for a single. Jacqueliene Fernandez and Selena Gomez

An industry source reveals to us, “Jacqueliene and Selena are both big stars in their respective industries and them coming together will be a huge collaboration. They are teaming up for a single, and both of them will also feature in the music video of the song. Adding to that, Jacqueliene will also be co-producing the video. It will truly be a global collaboration.” The source adds that the video of the song will be shot internationally.

Fernandez recently had another international collaboration with the French singer TayC for the song Yimmy Yimmy. On the acting front, she was last seen in the Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus. Up next, she has the multistarrer Welcome To The Jungle, headlined by Akshay Kumar in the pipeline. As for Gomez, she has a flourishing singing and acting career. She is known for her collaborations like Taki Taki, Calm Down, and more. Recently, she released her latest single Love On in February. Acting wise, Gomez has starred in three seasons of her comedy show Only Murders In The Building, and the show has been renewed for a fourth season.