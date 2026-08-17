50 acres allotted for Pimpri-Chinchwad police headquarters

The Maharashtra government has allotted around 50 acres at Tathawade in Mulshi taluka for a permanent headquarters of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate and allied facilities, paving the way for an integrated police campus in the region, officials said on Friday. The Commissionerate was established on May 28, 2018, and began functioning on August 15 that year. (HT)

The land at Valhujmata Kshetra in Mouje Tathawade was under the jurisdiction of the Animal Husbandry Department and was formally handed over to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate on August 13, police officials said.

The initiative was pursued under the leadership of Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey, with the department making sustained efforts to secure a suitable site for its headquarters and essential infrastructure.

The Commissionerate was established on May 28, 2018, and began functioning on August 15 that year. However, it has continued to operate from temporary rented premises in the absence of a dedicated government facility.

The newly allotted site will accommodate the office of the deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), a police parade ground, recruitment ground, training facilities and a Motor Transport Division.

The proposed campus will also include quick response team (QRT) offices, a police armoury, a police hospital, a running track and sports facilities, a BDDR building, an indoor shooting range, and a multipurpose hall. Residential accommodation for senior officers and other personnel is also planned.

Police officials said the allotment marks the culmination of nearly eight years of efforts to secure permanent land. The process involved coordination with the Maharashtra government, the Revenue and Forest Department, the Pune district administration, and the Animal Husbandry Department.

The integrated campus is expected to strengthen police infrastructure, improve administrative efficiency and operational preparedness, and provide better working, training, residential and welfare facilities for personnel.

Officials said the dedicated headquarters will also enable the commissionerate to expand its infrastructure in line with the growing population and policing requirements of the Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial and residential belt.