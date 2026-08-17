Now Hadapsar-Harangul, Pune-Kolhapur trains go daily

The Central Railway (CR) on Saturday declared the regularisation of two special train services connecting Pune with important destinations in Marathwada and western Maharashtra, providing passengers with daily and assured rail connectivity. The Hadapsar-Harangul Express will now operate with a modern 17-coach LHB rake, shared with the Hadapsar-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Firstly, the existing Hadapsar-Harangul train will cease to operate as a train-on-demand (TOD) special service. It will now operate as a regular daily express under new train numbers 11429/11430. The move is expected to benefit passengers travelling between Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi, Dharashiv and Latur region. As per the infromation shared by the railways, train number 11429 Hadapsar-Harangul Express will commence regular daily operations from August 15 and depart from Hadapsar at 6.20 am, reaching Harangul at 1 pm the same day. The return service, train number 11430 Harangul-Hadapsar Express, will depart from Harangul at 3 pm and reach Hadapsar at 8.45 pm. The train will halt at Uruli, Kedgaon, Daund, Kettur, Jeur, Kem, Kurduwadi, Barshi town, Dharashiv and Murud apart from Hadapsar and Harangul. The Hadapsar-Harangul Express will now operate with a modern 17-coach LHB rake, shared with the Hadapsar-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express. The composition includes one AC two-tier coach, two coaches with five AC three-tier, five sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one luggage-cum-brake van, and one generator car. Railway authorities said reservation for the regularised service will be available through computerised passenger reservation system (PRS) counters and the IRCTC platform.

In another major development, CR has also decided to regularise the Pune-Kolhapur special train as a daily express service. The existing train numbers 01023/01024 will now operate as train numbers, 11419/11420 Pune–Kolhapur–Pune Express from October 20. Train No. 11419 will leave Pune at 9.40 pm daily and reach Kolhapur at 5.08 am the following day, while Train No. 11420 will depart Kolhapur at 9.50 pm and arrive in Pune at 5.10 am.

The Pune-Kolhapur Express will provide connectivity to several stations across Pune and western Maharashtra, including Saswad Road, Jejuri, Nira, Lonand, Wathar, Satara, Koregaon, Rahimatpur, Targaon, Masur, Karad, Takari, Kirloskarwadi, Bhilawadi, Sangli, Miraj, Jaysingpur, Hatkanangale, Rukadi and Vilavade. The train will have one AC two-tier coach, four AC three-tier coaches, sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second sitting-cum-guard’s brake van, and one generator car.

The regularisation of both services is expected to provide passengers with more reliable daily travel options while replacing the temporary special-train arrangements with permanent express services. Passengers have been advised to check the latest timings and stoppages through the Indian Railways enquiry portal or NTES app before travelling, as train numbers and schedules have been revised.