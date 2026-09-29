When does politically damning become damaging? | Number Theory
Questions of institutional propriety, unless they are adjudicated upon by another institution with statutory power can only play out politically
Claims of differences between the Chief Election Commissioner and the other two election commissioners over crucial procedural aspects of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the country have raised serious questions about institutional propriety and integrity in one of India’s most critical institutions (the Election Commission has dismissed these claims, insisting that the decisions were all unanimous, or majority ones). The opposition is also criticizing the government for the controversy, especially, in the backdrop for the law for appointing election commissioners being changed to tilt the scales in favour of the government.
Questions of institutional propriety, unless they are adjudicated upon by another institution with statutory power – in this case it will have to the highest court in the land – can only play out politically. This brings up an interesting question: what do we knows about views about institutions, parties and their role in shaping political preferences in India? One way to answer this question is to use data from CSDS Lokniti’s National Election Studies – India’s only polling data which is published transparently. Here is what is shows.
- 2019 and 2024 NES Rounds suggest a decline in faith in Election Commission and even EVMsWhile the latest controversy around procedural irregularities in SIR raises important questions, the opposition has been making allegations about the integrity of the election process for a long time now. The allegations go beyond the state of electoral rolls and have often tried to cast aspersions on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) too. To be sure, the BJP also did the same when it lost the elections in 2009. Such a campaign has changed voter beliefs to some extent and a larger share now believes that the Election Commission of India (ECI) cannot be trusted completely, and neither can the EVMs. To be sure, it could very well be a confirmation bias – people who are already opposed to the BJP believing that it is winning elections in an unfair manner. ECI has repeatedly shown that EVMs are tamper-proof and they now have the provision of a VVPAT slip which shows the voter where the vote has been cast.
- Declining faith in an institution such as the ECI was accompanied by a belief that the BJP does not really have a moral halo to its politics and it still had the largest supportResponses to more than one question in the 2024 NES clearly show this. A large number of respondents believed that arrests of opposition leaders were politically motivated, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had inducted corrupt leaders denting the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that the BJP itself was a corrupt party. What matters, however, is that the BJP still won the elections and had the maximum support even with the NES data. In fact, the NES got the national vote shares of the BJP and Congress pretty close to the actual vote shares – 37.2% and 23.6% in the survey compared to 37% and 21.5% actually.
- Because what mattered while making voting decisions against the BJP were primarily bread and butter issues not institutional propriety or ideologyThis is perhaps the most important takeaway from the 2024 NES data. It shows that 46.3% and 38.6% respondents reported that the BJP-led government should and should not get another chance. A detailed break-up of the reasons given for each of these groups shows that economic reasons such as price rise, unemployment etc. were the biggest sources of headwinds for the BJP. Ideological reasons or even governance related issues such as curtailment of civil liberties or even corruption were a much smaller driver of anti-incumbency in the NES data. Another piece of NES data, which appeared in an analysis published in The Hindu by Sanjeer Alam, underlines this theory. It shows that the probability of supporting the BJP was much larger among voters who believed that their financial conditions had improved rather than those who thought things had worsened financially.
- The alleged improprieties in the ECI are indeed a matter for concern. But if previous polling data is any indicator, the economic environment which has suffered thanks to external disruptions etc. might be a bigger concern for the BJP’s political prospects right now. This is exactly why the GDP debate generated so much traction despite there being nothing wrong with the data per se.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRoshan Kishore
Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. He heads the newsroom's data journalism team, which produces Number Theory, a daily data-driven feature for the print edition and the HT app. Number Theory uses data analysis and story-telling based on it to add value to the newsroom’s daily coverage by putting stories in a larger context on a range of issues, including politics, macroeconomy, markets, global affairs and climate. Under his leadership HT’s data journalism work has established itself as a niche product in Indian journalism and pushed the boundaries of marrying academic rigour with news sense and speed. Along with writing and editing data stories, he has also been writing a weekly political economy column called Terms of Trade for HT Premium. A trained economist with an MPhil degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Kishore has also been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Advanced Studies of India (CASI) at the University of Pennsylvania. Along with his journalistic work, his writings have also appeared in journals such as the Economic and Political Weekly and working papers for CASI and UNESCAP.Read More